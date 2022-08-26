Thermal Paper Market to Surge at a CAGR of 5.67% by 2029 : Industry Share, Size, Key Growth Drivers, Trends and Outlook

Thermal Paper Market

Thermal Paper Market is expected to reach USD 6.61 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the thermal paper market was valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.61 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Market Analysis and Size

Thermal papers are mainly used in the packaging and printing sectors to show billing systems and critical information. The thermal rolls are normally deployed and produced into the thermal printers for the printing techniques. The thermal papers are coated with particular inks which turn into black color when exposed to heat. The use of the thermal papers is getting decreased in transit and logistics as the change in temperature which can significantly hide the data printed on the papers, Due to the convenience and high reliability, thermal paper has wide usage in gas stations, catering, gaming houses, grocery stores, shopping malls, coffee shops, lottery systems, and bakery stores for printing labels, tickets, and receipts.The growing demand for the important applications in the end-user industries is offering beneficial opportunities for the growth of thermal paper market.

Market Definition

Thermal paper, sometimes also known as audit roll, is a special fine paper coated with a material formulated to change color when exposed to the heat. It is mainly used in thermal printers, mostly in lightweight or inexpensive cash registers, machines, and credit card terminals. Generally, the coating will change into black when it is heated, in presence of flame but coatings that turn blue or red are sometimes used. Although an open heat source, such as a flame, can fade the paper, a fingernail swiped quickly across the paper will often produce enough heat from friction to create a mark.

Access PDF Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-thermal-paper-market

Some of the major players operating in the thermal paper market are:

Ricoh (Japan)

Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Appvion L.L.C (US)

Papierfabrik (UK)

Koehler Paper (Germany)

Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Europe GmbH (Germany)

Hansol Europe B.V. (Netherlands)

GOLD HUASHENG PAPER CO., LTD (China)

Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd (China)

Thermal Solutions International, Inc. (US)

Jujo Thermal Ltd. (Finland)

Rotolificio Bergamasco Srl (Italy)

NAKAGAWA Manufacturing Inc (US)

Twin Rivers Paper Company. (US)

Iconex LLC (US)

SIAM EXPORT LTD PARTNERSHIP (Thailand)

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd (China)

Guangdong Guanhao High-tech Co., Ltd. (China)

Lecta Group (Spain)

Domtar Corporation (US)

Kanzaki Specialty Papers Inc. (US)

THERMAL PAPER MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increase the demand for eco-friendly paper

POS (Point-of-Sale) systems are becoming gradually popular among restaurants, food chains, and food stores since they are progressively switching to time clocks and inventory systems. Fast-paced lives often compulsory for the use of thermal paper for parking tickets, tickets, and admission tickets, which is expected to growing the demand for eco-friendly paper which will enhance the growth of the market.

Adoption of detailed labelling

The growing adoption of detailed labelling in the pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to push thermal paper market. These labels are used in the paper form and hallmark, which provides the details of the nutritional ingredients and avoids any copying practices. In the pharmaceutical sector, the thermal paper is used to deliver the information about expiry date and manufacturing date, bar codes, composition, and related data of products including injections, drugs, and pharmaceutical equipment.

Demand of sustainable labelling practices

E-commerce and Logistics spaces are showing vigorous demand for sustainable direct thermal solutions. The demand for sustainable labelling practices is expected to drive the industry toward more renewing practices with recycled direct thermal papers.

Opportunities

The increasing number of trending digital payment options and technological advancements during the forecast period benefit the thermal paper industry. The rising demand for effective printers across several sectors, such as banking, healthcare, retail, and entertainment, will drive the growth rate of the thermal paper market globally. Using mobile phones or web-based applications needs a fast billing system. The point of sale (POS)S terminal machine keeps up-to-date information. Accordingly, the market for thermal paper is anticipated to upsurge with the increase of digital payment alternatives.

Access Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-thermal-paper-market

GLOBAL THERMAL PAPER MARKET SCOPE

The thermal paper market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, thickness, width, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Top Coated

Non-Top Coated

Technology

Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfer

Others

Thickness

60-80 Microns

80-90 Microns

Width

2.25”

3.125”

Others

Application

POS Receipts

Lottery and Gaming Tickets

Labels and Tags

Others

End User

Retail Industry

Healthcare

Packaging and Labelling

Printing and Publishing

Entertainment and Transit

Others

Thermal Paper Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Thermal Paper market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Thermal Paper market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Thermal Paper within the region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Thermal Paper market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Quantifiable Data:

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Thermal Paper Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Thermal Paper revenue and growth rate by market (history and forecast)

Thermal Paper Market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Sales revenue, volume and Y-O-Y growth rate (base year) of Thermal Paper market

Key Research: Industry experts from the global Thermal Paper Industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytical services providers that address the value chain of industry organizations, were the main source of collection of data. To collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects, we interviewed all major sources.

Secondary Research: Critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications, was the primary focus of secondary research. Market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development, has also been done to provide a detailed picture of the current market situation.

Qualitative data: Includes factors affecting or influencing market dynamics and market growth. To list some names in related sections

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Thermal Paper Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Thermal Paper Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Thermal Paper Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Thermal Paper Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Thermal Paper Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Thermal Paper Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Thermal Paper Market?

Buy this Premium Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-thermal-paper-market

Top Trending Reports by DBMR:

Global Rodenticides Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-rodenticides-market

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-market

Middle East and Africa Spunbond Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-spunbond-market

North America Spunbond Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-spunbond-market

Global Nitric Acid Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nitric-acid-market

Global Spandex Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-spandex-market

Global Metal Fabrication Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-metal-fabrication-market

Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone-market

Global Glass Mat Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-glass-mat-market

Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-polymer-modified-cementitious-coatings-market

Global Release Coatings Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-release-coatings-market

Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-uhmwpe-market

Global Moisture Curing Adhesives Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-moisture-curing-adhesives-market

Spain Rainscreen Cladding Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/spain-rainscreen-cladding-market

Global Crosslinking Agent Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-crosslinking-agent-market

Global Nonwoven Filter Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nonwoven-filter-market

Global Polysilicon Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-polysilicon-market

Global Metal Matrix Composite Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-metal-matrix-composite-market

Global Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-expanded-ptfe-eptfe-market

Global Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-paek-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability levels and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncovering the best consumer prospects and fostering useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expanded its reach by opening a new office in the Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

We provide a variety of services such as market verified industry reports, technology trend analysis, Formative market research, strategic consulting, vendor analysis, production and demand analysis, and consumer impact studies among many others.