Healthcare Asset Management Market registering a CAGR of 46.9% during the forecast period to 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare asset management market involves the efficient and cost-effective management and maintenance of machinery, equipment, and physical assets. These typically include pumps, plumbing, compressors, wheelchairs, refrigeration, generators, condensers, mobile beds, HVAC, and other hospital systems. Save time and money, increase asset utilization, locate equipment faster, keep the right inventory on hand, and foster communication with employees.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that Healthcare Asset Management Market was valued at USD 17.10 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 370.81 Billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 46.9% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, price analysis, and regulatory framework.

The healthcare asset management market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Asset management is a systematic and cost-effective method of planning, acquiring, maintaining, operating, and disposing of a healthcare facility's machinery, equipment, and physical assets. Key considerations driving the use of healthcare asset management in healthcare organizations include the benefits of medical device tracking, high operational costs, time savings, improved patient care, increased staff productivity, significant cost savings and long-term maintenance.

Some of the Major Players operating in the Healthcare Asset Management Market AiRISTA Flow, Inc. (US), CenTrak Inc. (US), Novanta Inc. (US), Sonitor Technologies (Norway), STANLEY Healthcare (USA), VERSUS TECHNOLOGIES (USA), Zebra Technologies Corporation (USA), General Electric Company (USA). , IBM (US), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Aeroscout Industrial (US), Awarepoint Corporation (US), Radianse (US), Midmark Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US) USA), Cerner Corporation (USA), Motorola Solutions, Inc . (US) and Infor, Inc. (US), among others.

Scope of the Global Healthcare Asset Management Market

The healthcare asset management market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth among these segments will help you analyze low growth segments within the industries and provide users with valuable market insights and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify major applications of the market.

Product

Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID)

Real Time Location Systems (RTLS)

Ultrasonic and infrared labels

On the basis of product, the healthcare asset management market is segmented into radio frequency identification (RFID) devices, real-time location systems (RTLS), ultrasonic and infrared tags. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) devices are subdivided into hardware, software and services. The material is further sub-segmented into passive tags and active tags. Active tags are further subdivided into readers/interrogators, antennas and accessories. Real-time location systems (RTLS) are subdivided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware is further sub-segmented into beacons/badges and readers/interrogators.

Request

Hospital asset management

Pharmaceutical Asset Management

Based on application, the healthcare asset management market is segmented into hospital asset management, pharmaceutical asset management. Hospital asset management is subdivided into equipment tracking and management, patient management, temperature and humidity monitoring, staff management, infection control, and hand hygiene compliance. Pharmaceutical asset management is further sub-segmented into anti-counterfeit drugs and supply chain management.

Regional Analysis/Abstracts of Healthcare Asset Management Market

The Healthcare Asset Management market is analyzed and market size and trend information is provided by country, product and application as listed above. The countries covered in the Healthcare Asset Management market report are United States, Canada, and Mexico North America, Germany, France, and United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy , Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific ( APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) under the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil,

North America dominates the healthcare asset management market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to thrive in its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the availability of quality infrastructure for clinical and laboratory research in this region. Additionally, increasing adoption of low-cost medical systems in clinical diagnostic laboratories will drive the growth rate of the market in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the technological expansion of developing countries and the increasing number of middle-aged people in this region. .

