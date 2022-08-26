Sangers Sequencing Service Market is Expected to Grow CAGR of 14.2% & Eeach an Unprecedented Value of USD $1,085 Million

Sanger's sequencing has enhanced diverse fields of life sciences through research innovation and development.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Sanger's Sequencing Service Market by Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013-2025".The global sanger's sequencing service market was valued at $192 million in 2013, and is projected to reach $1,085 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2018 to 2025. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increase in the usage and applications of sanger's sequencing, especially in oncology research, diagnostics, reproductive health, and others. Furthermore, the market for sanger's sequencing services has witnessed tremendous growth in the recent years, due to upsurge in demand for this technique in genomics, transcriptomics, and other life science-related research areas.

Advances in Sanger sequencing technology, rise in genome mapping programs, and proliferation of Sanger sequencing applications have fueled the growth of the global Sanger sequencing services market. However, lack of skilled professionals and concerns about standardization in sequencing-based diagnostics are hindering the market. Conversely, the use of cloud computing serves as a potential data management service, and the untapped potential of emerging markets is expected to create profitable opportunities in the near future.

The global Sanger sequencing services market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and geography. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostics, biomarkers and cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and others. The biomarkers and cancer segment had the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than a third of the market. However, the personalized medicine segment is expected to display the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

The key drivers of the global sanger's sequencing service market are surge in technological advancements, especially microfluidic sanger's sequencing and rise in the number of collaborations & partnerships to promote the use of DNA sequencing in hospitals & research centers. In addition, heavy inflow of investment in R&D activities has facilitated the propagation of sanger's sequencing services, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for the market players. However, concerns related to accuracy & standardization and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth.

The United States was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2013, occupying nearly half of the total market share owing to high adoption rate of technologically advanced Sanger sequencing services. However, China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.2% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in disposable income; surge in research, development, & innovation activities; and growth in awareness of Sanger's sequencing.

Key Findings of the Sanger's Sequencing Service Market:

EU accounted for more than one-third of the share of the sanger's sequencing service market in 2013.

The personalized medicine application segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Academic and government research institutes accounted for nearly one-third of the global sanger's sequencing service market in 2013.

China is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the market during the analysis period.

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as GenScript Biotech Corporation, Source BioScience, LGC Science Group Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., CeMIA SA, Quintara Biosciences, Fasteris SA, GENEWIZ, GenHunter Corporation, SciGenom Labs Pvt. Limited, Nucleics, and Microsynth AG. Inc. They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.

