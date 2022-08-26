Engineering Adhesives Market to grow at a 5.1% CAGR by 2028: Global Size, Share, Industry Growth and Latest Trends

Engineering Adhesives Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The engineering adhesives market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on the engineering adhesives market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in demand for the product for various industrial applications is escalating the growth of the engineering adhesives market.

Adhesives refer to the materials which are utilized for holding the two surfaces together and are usually made of cyanoacrylates, epoxies, polyurethanes, and methacrylates, among others. These materials are specially designed adhesives that are used for construction materials, office machines, bonding and sealing automotive parts, rolling stock, and electrical appliances, among others. They are widely deployed in various industries such as marine, energy, rail, transportation, and others.

Market Analysis:

The increase in demand for engineering adhesive products, especially in developing regions acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of the engineering adhesives market. The replacement of conventional fasteners with bonding products owning to the widespread applications in construction, transportation, and other sectors, and high utilization for the improving quality and reliability of equipment & machinery accelerate the market growth. The rise in popularity owing to properties such as rigid bonds, high strength, and high viscosity, and the use of the products to achieve more dynamic and static strength and reduce corrosion problems during assembly further influence the market. Additionally, the advancement of polyurethane adhesive products, expansion of various end-use industries, rapid urbanization, and increase in government funding and investment positively affect the engineering adhesives market. Furthermore, structural bonding in engineering applications extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Competitive Landscape and Engineering Adhesives Market Share Analysis

The engineering adhesives market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the engineering adhesives market.

The Top Manufacturers of the Engineering Adhesives Market are

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

Arkema

3M

Hexion

Dow

Anabond

Grupo Lamosa.

Permabond LLC

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG,

Loxeal S.r.l.,

Fasto Advance Adhesives Technologies,

Dymax Corporation,

LORD Corporation.,

ThreeBond Co., Ltd,

Parson Adhesives, Inc.,

Royal Adhesives & Sealants,

Sika AG,

UniSeal, Inc.,

Huntsman International LLC,

On the other hand, less stability of adhesives at high temperatures and an increase in safety and environmental concerns are expected to obstruct market growth. The complexity associated with bonding large objects is projected to challenge the engineering adhesives market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This engineering adhesives market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the engineering adhesives market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Engineering Adhesives Market Scope and Market Size

The engineering adhesives market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you attain the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the engineering adhesives market is segmented into epoxies, polyurethanes, cyanoacrylates, methacrylates, and others.

On the basis of application, the engineering adhesives market is segmented into transportation, construction, electrical & electronics, energy, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the engineering adhesives market is segmented into aerospace, road transport, marine, rail, electronics and communication, and sports.

Global Engineering Adhesives Market by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Korea

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil

Peru

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia



What benefits does the DBMR study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

The key decision in planning and to further expanding market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

