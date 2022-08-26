Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) Market Registering 14.20% and is Expected to Reach USD 9,237.51 Mn by 2029

Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) Market

Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) Market is segmented on the basis of types, end user and application

The finest Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) Market survey report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years.

Industry Overview

Laser phosphor display (LPD) has powered by the Prysm digital workplace platform software which is used as a digital signage, as a large touchscreen display and in consumer experience centers. In New York has The first retail installation of Laser phosphor display (LPD) went at American Eagle Outfitters in late 2010 Other Laser phosphor display (LPD) deployments such as, 180-degree, 40-foot, collaborative videowall at General Electric’s (GE) customer experience center in television studios and Toront, a 10 feet tall and 120 feet long videowall at InterActiveCorp (IAC)'s which is a media company and its headquarters in New York City, and numerous other videowalls.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the laser phosphor display (LPD) market was valued at USD 3,193.20 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9,237.51 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 14.20 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

The top notch Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) Market report makes to thrive in the competitive market by giving knowhow of consumer's demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. This market analysis report estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Less electricity consumption

Laser phosphor display (LPD) needs less electricity than other competing technologies, including light-emitting diode (LED) and LCD. Prysm says that LPD usage up to 75% less power and IAC has reported that, the usage of LPD reduce the 70% electricity consumption than other display technologies on the market, This is the major factor which is increase the demand of LPD and are expected to drive the growth rate of the market.

Used as video wall

The Laser phosphor display (LPD) mainly used as video wall. This Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) is the building blocks of every Prysm and it is also called the TD2. The Video walls are implemented using the new generation LPD TD2 which is a virtually seamless and bezel-free building block. A variable number of TD2 can be arranged in arbitrary configurations to form video walls in various shapes and sizes. So, the Increasing usage of laser phosphor display in video wall to improve the quality of image are likely to improve the growth rate of the laser phosphor display (LPD) market.

Opportunities

Surging Product Launches and Innovation

Additionally, the surging product launches and other innovations by market players further offer numerous growth opportunities within the market. For instance, Prysm launched a Laser Phosphor Display 6K Series in India which is featured with a high fill factor, an immersive bezel free viewing experience and an excellent contrast ratio, resulting in outstanding image quality. This product launch will help the company to improve its product portfolio.

Also, the rise in adoption of laser phosphor display technology for new applications, such as military applications, the major opportunities for growth of laser phosphor display technology market are the major factor which create the immense opportunities for growth of laser phosphor display technology market.

Restraints/ Challenges

High cost and unavailability of advanced infrastructure

The unavailability of advanced infrastructure for wide production and the High cost of research and development are acting as market restraints for laser phosphor display (LPD), which will further challenge the market growth rate during the mentioned forecast period.

Segmentation : Global Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) Market

Type

Conventional Display

Flexible Display

Transparent Display

3D Display

End User

Consumer Electronics

Advertising and Public Display

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Aerospace and Defence

Industrial

Banking

Others

Application

Television and Digital Signage

Smartphone and Tablet

E-Reader

Smart Wearables

Pc Monitor and Laptop

Smart Home Appliances

Vehicle and Public Transport

Sports and Gaming Consoles

Major Market Competitors/Players

Samsung (South Korea)

LG Display (South Korea)

NEC (Japan)

Sharp NEC Display Solutions (Japan)

Leyard Europe (Germany)

Barco (Belgium)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan)

AUO Corporation (Taiwan)

DEEPSKY CORPORATION LTD (Hong Kong)

VTRON TECHNOLOGIES LTD (China)

AOTO Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

Unilumin (China)

ViewSonic Corporation (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland)

Panasonic Corporation Co, Ltd (Japan)

Planar Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) Market Growth & Sizing?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

