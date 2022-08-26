Coconut Milk Market is Expected to Reach USD 7809.96 million by 2029

Coconut Milk Market

Coconut Milk Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast By 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest Global Coconut Milk Market Study with an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Global Coconut Milk Market Research Report’, the report is complete with elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. The study is inclusive of well-elaborated, extensive scrutiny of this industry alongside major parameters that may most likely have an influence on the market commercialization matrix. The Coconut Milk Market report includes global market size, demand, consumption, price, import, export, macroeconomic analysis, type and application segment information by region including Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Industry chain analysis, raw material, and end-user information are also incorporated in this Coconut Milk Market report.

Market Analysis and Size : Global Coconut Milk Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the coconut milk market was valued at USD 2,662.2 million and is expected to reach the value of USD 7809.96 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Coconut milk is a type of white milk that is extracted from the flesh of mature coconuts. The milk comes in both thick and thin varieties, depending on the maturity of the fruit. Coconut milk is made by pressing the flesh of fresh coconuts and contains more fat than thin milk.

Dairy consumption in some categories has declined over the last two decades, as consumers respond to concerns about hormone usage, allergens, and the perceived unhealthy profile of some dairy offerings, which was once regarded as an essential component of a balanced diet in several cultures. This has altered the global landscape for dairy producers, as they strive to keep up with changing consumption attitudes and regional differences in consumer attitudes, while capitalizing on potential opportunities in dairy product consumption. Coconut milk, for example, has a perceived health halo among consumers, capturing the attention of dairy product providers.

The major players operating in the Coconut Milk market report are

Global Coconut Milk Market Scope

The coconut milk market is segmented on the basis of nature, form, packaging type, end use and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Formulation

Powder

Liquid

Packaging type

Pouches

Bottles

Cans

Others

Application

Food & Beverage Processing

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Functional Food & Dietary Supplements

Food Services

Household

Distribution channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Others

Coconut Milk Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and intolerance to dairy milk

One of the key factors driving market growth is the rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and intolerance to animal protein. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of vegan eating habits around the world is propelling market growth. With rising consumer awareness of animal health and the rise in lactose intolerants around the world, there is a shift in global preference for coconut milk products. As a result, the market has a more positive outlook.

Rise in social media marketing

Furthermore, the development of novel products is stimulating growth. These products are high in essential nutrients and taste almost identical to their animal-derived counterparts. Other factors, such as extensive promotional activities by celebrities and athletes to encourage the consumption of vegetarian products in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle and the ease of product availability via proliferating online retail channels, are expected to drive the market even further.

Opportunity

Lactose intolerance is one of the most recent opportunities for a global market. The vast majority of the world's population will remain lactose intolerant. This segment of the global population will always require a lactose-free alternative, which the coconut milk industry can provide. Another possibility is the sustainable living movement, which advocates for climate- and animal-safe milk. As people make more environmentally conscious choices to reduce their domestic carbon footprint, the global Market is paying close attention to an excellent opportunity for coconut milk growing market.

Restraints

On the other hand, the higher cost of coconut milk compared to regular milk, as well as the availability of coconut milk substitutes such as spiced milk, soy milk, and yoghurt, are expected to stymie market growth. Concerns about allergies as a result of high consumption of coconut milk are expected to pose a challenge to the coconut milk market during the forecast period.

This coconut milk market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the coconut milk market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Recent development

Axelum Resources Corp. collaborated with local e-commerce such as Shopee and Lazada, as well as another online coconut store, in May 2021; these stores sell products such as coconut milk powder, coconut cream and milk, and coconut cooking oil.

Only Earth will launch its oat and coconut milk in India in May 2021. Only Earth's products are available from several online retailers in India, including Amazon, Big Basket, and QTROVE. The product costs INR 300 for a 1L package. In some Indian cities, the milk products are also available at stores such as Nature's Basket and Foodhall.

Danone SA began production of its plant-based Alpro drinks in March 2021 at its Labinsk plant in southern Russia. The first stage of the project has been completed, and production of oat, almond, and coconut drinks is currently underway. The capacity of the new line is 7,000 units of product per hour in 1-litre and 0.75-litre packaging.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

An Overview of the Global Coconut Milk Market Industry

Manufacturers’ Market Share Production Market Share by Regions

Consumption in Different Regions

Trends in Production, Revenue, and Price by Type

Analysis of the Global Coconut Milk Market by Applications

Global Coconut Milk Market Industry Company Profiles and Key Figures Coconut Milk Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Customers, Distributors, and Marketing Channel

Market Trends

Research Findings and Conclusions on the Global Coconut Milk Market

Data Source and Methodology

Some of the important question for stakeholders and business professional for expanding their position in the Global Coconut Milk Market:

Q 1. Ahead of 2022, which region offers the most lucrative open doors for the market?

Q 2. What are the business threats, as well as the impact of the most recent scenario on market growth and estimation?

Q 3. In terms of applications, types, and areas, what are the most promising, high-development possibilities for the Global Coconut Milk Market?

Q 4.What segments of the Coconut Milk Market are attracting the most attention in 2022 and beyond?

Q 5. Who are the major participants in the Coconut Milk Market, both now and in the future?

