Electronic Shelf Label Market is Expected to Reach USD 3580.16 Mn by 2029 and Registering 20.12% CAGR

Electronic Shelf Label Market

Electronic Shelf Label Market is segmented on the basis of component, product type, technology, display size, store type, communication technology

Over recent years, the electronic shelf label has shown a considerable increase in demand across the globe. Additionally, The International Labour Organization (ILO) projects that the trillion-dollar retail sector will continue to develop rapidly in the years to come. Throughout the Forecast period, the Increasing proliferation of internet of things (IoT) is anticipated to offer prospective growth opportunities for producers of electronic shelf labels, which will in turn contribute to the market's overall expansion.

Industry Overview

Over recent years, the electronic shelf label has shown a considerable increase in demand across the globe. Additionally, The International Labour Organization (ILO) projects that the trillion-dollar retail sector will continue to develop rapidly in the years to come. Throughout the Forecast period, the Increasing proliferation of internet of things (IoT) is anticipated to offer prospective growth opportunities for producers of electronic shelf labels, which will in turn contribute to the market's overall expansion.

Global electronic shelf label market was valued at USD 826 .00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3580.16 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20.12% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “hypermarkets” accounts for the largest store type segment in the electronic shelf label market within the forecasted period owing to the growing adoption of digital technologies in the retail sector. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Drivers

Drivers

Surge in Digitalization and Automation in Stores

Factors such as the introduction of new channels for the supply of goods, rising wages and higher investments in the e-commerce sector all significantly impact the adoption of automation in the retail sector. Technologies like automated backroom unloading, self-checkout terminals, self-checking robots, and electronic shelf labels have proven effective at a large scale in the retail business and given retailers huge returns. Given that businesses are investing more and more in technologies to improve the shopping experience for customers, store digitalization is here to stay for a very long time. Retailers worldwide are giving customers many options throughout the entire purchasing process, and a seamless transition between online and offline shopping platforms is becoming more and more crucial.

Furthermore, the increase in urbanization along with the increase in the purchasing power among the consumers, further increasing the demand for organic and premium products, fuels the market growth. Retail automation is increasingly popular, there is a high need for pricing optimization among retailers, greater operational efficiency with real-time product positioning, and these are few of the major drivers driving the market expansion internationally.

Opportunities

Increased Consumer Satisfaction

The surging consumer's satisfaction due to effective customer service n are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the electronic shelf label market's growth rate in the future. Increased customer pleasure while shopping in stores significantly impacts the sales of electronic shelf labels. Retail businesses have been compelled to use these cutting-edge technologies in an effort to boost daily customer foot traffic by the benefits like errorless pricing combined with workflow efficiency in store. Additionally, clients may readily be informed about special offers, which affects their decision to buy, thanks to electronic shelf labels and other display solutions.

Proliferation Of Technologies

Additionally, the Increasing proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) across key developed and emerging economies around the world will also offer numerous growth opportunities within the market.

Restraints/Challenges

Availability of Cheap Labour

The adoption of automation solutions in the retail industry across developing nations, such as India, South Korea, China, and South Africa, is severely constrained by the accessibility of labour at low costs in these nations. Since inexpensive labour is abundant in many countries, automation of retail space has little to no economic value. The availability of cheap labour further restricts the adoption of the automated solutions, which is estimated to hamper the market’s overall growth.

High Installation and Overall Costs

The implementation of ESL technology is expensive for unorganized merchants as they must install more electric shelves to qualify for ESL tags or be compatible with ESLs, which raises installation costs. As the operational expenses of modern retailing are already high—high rent, expensive labour, and price wars, for instance—retailers are not eager to make significant investments in technology. Despite the advantages of using electronic price tags, they are expensive to purchase initially and cannot be installed in all retail establishments. Additionally, it is necessary to upgrade the current infrastructure in order to implement retail automation systems, such as ESLs, in retail outlets, which raises the overall installation costs. Therefore, the overall product's high costs have posed a major challenge for the electronic shelf label market over the forecast period.

Segmentation : Global Electronic Shelf Label Market

The electronic shelf label market is segmented on the basis of component, product type, technology, display size, store type, communication technology. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Displays

Batteries

Transceivers

Microprocessors

Others

Product Type

LCD ESL

Segmented E-Paper ESL

Full-Graphic E-Paper ESL

Technology

ZigBee

BLE

Wi-Fi

Display Size

Less than 3 inches

3 to 7 inches

7 to 10 inches

More than 10 inches

Store Type

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Non-Food Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Other Store Types

Communication Technology

Radio Frequency

Infrared

Near Field Communication

Other Communication Technologies

What benefits does DBM research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Major Market Competitors/Players

SES-imagotag (France)

Pricer AB (Sweden)

E Ink Holdings Inc., (Taiwan)

Displaydata Limited (U.K.)

M2COMM (Taiwan)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (U.S.)

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V. (Netherlands)

Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd., (Japan)

NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling (New Zealand)

Advantech Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

FORBIX SEMICON (India)

LANCOM Systems GmbH (Germany)

SOLUM Group HQ (Germany)

Cicor Management AG (Switzerland)

CSY Retail Systems Ltd (U.K.)

Attractions of The Electronic Shelf Label Market Report: -

Latest market dynamics, development trends and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, developmental threats and risk factors

The forecast Electronic Shelf Label Market data will help in the feasibility analysis, market size estimation and development

The report serves as a complete guide which micro monitors all vital Electronic Shelf Label Market

A concise market view will provide ease of understanding.

Nut Oil Market Competitive market view will help the players in making a right move

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Growth & Sizing?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

