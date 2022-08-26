Digital Printing Market to Witness Excellent Revenue Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast | Allied Market Research

Digital Printing Market

The global digital printing market size was valued at $25.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $35.71 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research (Portland, Oregon, USA) Published Latest Report Titled, “Digital Printing Market by Type (Inkjet and Laser), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-curable, Dye Sublimation, Latex, and Others), and Application (Plastic Films or Foils, Textile, Glass, Paper/Books, Ceramic): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028.”

According to Allied Market Research, the global Digital Printing Market is expected to showcase remarkable growth during the forecast period. The report includes a detailed study of the Digital Printing market size, market trends, prime market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and prime investment pockets. The global Digital Printing Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth. Furthermore, the report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the Digital Printing Market, outlines the pain point analysis, value chain analysis, and key regulations.

Moreover, the study provides Porter’s five forces model, along with portfolio and financial analysis and business overview of services and products. The report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the Digital Printing industry. The report also contains information and statistics, tables and figures that are used in strategic planning for the company's success.

The report covers brief analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital Printing Market. The prolonged lockdown and disrupted supply chain across coupled with strict restrictions on international trade have a severe impact on the Digital Printing Market growth. The Covid-19 pandemic increased the prices of raw materials and changed customer preferences.

Key Market Segments

By Type

• Inkjet

• Laser

By Ink Type

• Aqueous

• Solvent

• UV-curable

• Dye Sublimation

• Latex

• Others

By application

• Plastic Films or Foils

• Fabric

• Glass

• Paper/Books

• Ceramic

Key Market Players- Canon, Inc, DIC Corporation, Epson Co. Ltd, Hewlett-Packard, Konica Minolta, Ricoh Co., Ltd, Sakata INX Co. Ltd, Toshiba, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., and Xerox Corporation

Geographical Landscape of the Digital Printing Market:

1) North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

2) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

3) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

4) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

5) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

A thorough analysis of every segment helps to make strategic decisions and make profitable investments in the future. Furthermore, it helps market players to gain a competitive edge. The Digital Printing Market analysis of segment and sub-segment is offered in graphical and tabular formats. This study is vital to understanding the highest revenue-generating and fasting-growing segments of the market. The global Digital Printing Market report offers a thorough study of the major market players that are currently dominating the industry. The report includes the production, sales, and revenue analysis of these companies. These companies have adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to maintain market position.

