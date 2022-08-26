North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market for Recreational Expected to Reach $52.25 Billion, at a CAGR of 11.40 By 2029

North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market 2022

DBMR analyses that the marijuana grow kits market for recreational would rocket up to USD 52.25 Bn by 2029 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 11.40%.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title "North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market for Recreational Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, and Forecast to 2029" provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The Global North America Marijuana Grow Kits for Recreational Market report gives clear visions how the research and estimates are derived through primary and secondary sources considering expert opinion, patent analysis, latest market development activity and other influencing factors. The report shows market share, size, trends, growth, trends, applications, competition analysis, development patterns, and the correlations between the market dynamics and forecasts for 2022 to 2029 time-frames.

Over the past 25 years, the behavior toward cannabis has constantly evolved, with the increasing legalization of medical and recreational use at the state level in the U.S. and recreational use nationally in Canada and Uruguay. As a result, the consumption of cannabis products is increasing considerably, particularly among youth, creating a massive demand for the marijuana grow kits market for the recreational market to grow.

Key Segmentation;

Product

Hydroponic LED Light Growing System

Grow Tent

Cloner Kit

Marijuana Plants Pots

Spectrum Hydroponic Light Bulb

Hanging Drying Rack

Others

End-User

Residential

Commercial

Some of the major players operating in the North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market for Recreational are:

VIVOSUN (U.S)

Pretty Green Budz (U.S)

Gorilla Grow Tent (U.S)

California LightWorks (U.S)

BESTVA LED (U.S)

Black Dog Grow Technologies, Inc (U.S)

Mars Hydro (China)

The Bud Grower (U.S)

TopoGrow (U.S)

ViparSpectra (Canada)

Goldleaf Hydroponics (U.S)

BC Northern Lights (Canada)

HTG Supply (U.S)

Grobo (Canada):

An International North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market for Recreational Report employs Porter's Five Forces Model to understand an North America Marijuana Grow Kits for Recreational industry by analyzing five different criteria and how high the power, threat, or rivalry in each area is. T The market research report is a demonstrated source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, size, share, growth, demand, opportunities and industry status. hese five criteria consist of Competitive rivalry, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitution, Buyer power, and Supplier power. Whereas SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis is employed to look at the internal strengths, weaknesses, and external opportunities and threats within the market. SWOT analysis highlights direct areas of opportunity which company can continue, build, focus on, and work to overcome.

Marijuana Grow Kits Market for Recreational Dynamics

Drivers

Usage of marijuana in the medical field

The widespread use of marijuana in the medical field, many manufacturers have decided to invest in the marijuana growing industry, which will allow them to cultivate marijuana indoors rather than out in the open, as it is still illegal in many countries. Marijuana is still illegal in most countries, thus most firms purchased their own land for indoor marijuana production in order to use it in medicinal products and other businesses, further increasing demand. Because the marijuana plant requires a wide range of safety and monitoring in each phase for optimum growth.

Increasing growth potential in marijuana grow kits

Marijuana grow kits have the most potential for growth, as more than half of the population is using them to cultivate their own crops and utilise them to make a variety of medical and recreational goods, which might help the market grow.

Opportunities

Increase in legalization and rise in social acceptance of marijuana

Marijuana legalisation is frequently viewed in a dual light, with scepticism connected with the possibility of abuse. People can now use cannabis in a safe manner while also benefiting from its medical properties. As a result, numerous governments around the world are increasingly legalising its use. While most countries around the world have yet to legalise recreational use, attitudes toward its use and sale have been more relaxed over time. As a result, its use is becoming increasingly popular in numerous places, propelling the total market forward.

Restraints/Challenges

The average worker's annual compensation is fairly expensive, both for trained and non-skilled labour, which raises the overall costs of the entire process, and this factor can slow market growth.

This marijuana grow kits market for recreational report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the marijuana grow kits market for recreational contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Marijuana Grow Kits Market for Recreational

People are looking for strategies to protect their health and reduce the danger of COVID-19 problems as the new coronavirus spreads rapidly around the world. Because having damaged lungs is one of the biggest risk factors for difficulties, health experts advise against smoking in any form. Many individuals use cannabis products for both medical and recreational purposes now that it's legal in some parts of the United States, and some people who smoke, inhale, or vape marijuana are asking if it's safer to switch to alternatives like "edibles" to protect their lungs and immune systems. The facts behind cannabis are hazy, just like the evolving research around COVID-19. Online ordering accounted for a large portion of the rise, mirroring the similar surge in sales observed by major online retailers such as Amazon. Many cannabis retailers responded to the pandemic by offering delivery and curbside pickup, demonstrating how a commodity that was once pushed in the shadows has now gone conventional.

Recent Development

In April 2020, SaniPure UVC, a new sanitising UVC light from California LightWorks, is now available to protect plants from diseases. The company hopes to increase its product portfolio in the market with this launch.

Regional Analysis of the North America Marijuana Grow Kits for Recreational Market:

The global North America Marijuana Grow Kits for Recreational Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)The benefit of choosing North America Marijuana Grow Kits for Recreational market analysis report is that it helps to find out new channels and messaging tips to help improve interactions. This market research analysis report helps build the foundation for the business’ marketing strategy decisions. Industry research is an evolving process with new information and trends developing every day. Having access to the latest reports such as North America Marijuana Grow Kits for Recreational, on local and world marketing trends, sales, and products can allow answering critical market research questions. The large scale North America Marijuana Grow Kits for Recreational marketing report is valuable in improving company’s marketing and research strategies and additionally develops business opportunities.

