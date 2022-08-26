Data Center Cooling Market to Reach USD 41,963.69 Million by 2029, Growing CAGR of 14.90% - Data Bridge Market Research

Data Center Cooling Market

Data Bridge Market Research offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Center Cooling Market was valued at USD 12,072.88 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 41,963.69 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 14.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Installation and Deployment” accounts for the largest service sector owing to the high demand from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as large organizations.

In the past years, Data Center Cooling is being higly deployed by data center operators due to its various charachterstics, including nergy-efficient, cost-effective and eco-friendly nature. An increase in the utilization of 4G LTE networks is being witnessed due to the surge in number of data centers. Government of various countries support the technology due to its benefits.

The information provided in the world class Data Center Cooling market analysis report will definitely guide increase the knowledge and decision-making skills of the business, thus providing an immense opportunity for the growth. The market insights of this report will help increase the return rate and drive the competitive edge within. This customized market report provides services tailored to the exact challenge. Whether it is survey work, in-depth interviewing, or a combination of multiple methods, Data Center Cooling marketing report will match the right methodology and personnel to the business need. Proficient team of analysts gather, analyze, and synthesize the data to accomplish challenging tasks while not setting unlikely expectations.

Get a Sample PDF of Data Center Cooling Market Research Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-data-center-cooling-market

Global Data Center Cooling Market Analysis:

This data center cooling market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on data center cooling market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the data center cooling market are:

* Schneider Electric (France)

* Vertiv Group Corp. (US)

* STULZ GMBH (Germany)

* Eaton (US)

* FUJITSU (Japan)

* Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

* Daikin Applied (US)

* Black Box Corporation (US)

* ALFA LAVAL (Sweden)

* Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (US)

* Airedale Air Conditioning (UK)

* 3M (US)

* Coolcentric (US)

* Delta Power Solutions (India)

* EcoCooling (UK)

Recent Developments:

* Vertiv Holdings Co. launched Vertiv VRC-S, in September’2020. The technology is a rack integrated with infrastructure support equipment. A rack power distribution unit (rPDU), Vertiv VRC self-contained rack cooling system and a rack power distribution unit (rPDU) is incorporated in the product, and encloses standard-sized IT rack.

* Asetek collaborated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in July’2020. The collaboration aims to deliver its premium data center liquid cooling solutions in HPE Apollo Systems. These systems are density-optimized and high-performing system for targeting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) needs.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Data Center Cooling Market Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-center-cooling-market

Data Center Cooling Market Drivers:

* Energy Consumption in the Data Centers

The increase in the consumption in the data centers acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of data center cooling market. Data center owners are addressing the cost issue created by the high energy consumption by deploying effective and economical cooling solutions.

* Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

The rise in the construction of hyperscale data centers across the globe with the purpose of storing massive amounts of data accelerate the market growth. An increase in consumer data among leading cloud service providers escalating the demand for hyperscale data centers.

* Government Initiatives

The surge in government initiatives in the form of huge investments and funds to reduce carbon footprints from high-power density facilities further influence the market. A high investment in innovative data center cooling technologies is being witnessed by companies operators for maintaining ideal and efficient operating conditions.

Opportunities:

Furthermore, emergence of liquid cooling technology and requirement for modular data center cooling approach extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, innovative cooling techniques will further expand the market.

Reasons to Buy:

* Understand the current and future competitive scenario across types, countries, and applications

* Get Accurate, up-to-date analysis of Data Center Cooling markets and companies

* Use reliable information and analysis to gain a deeper understanding of the current factors impacting the industry

* Develop sustainable strategies based on the latest trends, dynamics, and developments

* Optimize product portfolios and capture a larger share in the industry through company analysis

Access Full Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-data-center-cooling-market

Global Data Center Cooling Market Segmentations:

Type:

* Enterprise Data Center

* Edge Data Center

Solutions:

* Air Conditioning

* Chilling Units

* Cooling Towers

* Economizer System

* Liquid Cooling System

* Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC)

* Computer Room Air Handler CRAH) Control Units

* Others

Service:

* Consulting and Training

* Installation and Deployment

* Maintenance And Support

Cooling Type:

* Room Based Cooling

* Rack Based Cooling

* Row Based Cooling

Organization Size:

* Large Organization

* Small And Medium Organization

Data Center Cooling Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the data center cooling market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Table of Content: Global Data Center Cooling Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Data Center Cooling Market Report

Part 03: Global Data Center Cooling Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Data Center Cooling Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Data Center Cooling Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-data-center-cooling-market

Browse Related Reports:

Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market, By Components (Services, Solutions), Organization Size (Large Organization, Small Organization, Medium Organization), Cooling Type (Room Based Cooling, Rack Based Cooling, Row Based Cooling), Data Center Type (Enterprise Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Wholesale Data Center, Hyper Scale Data Center, Others), Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Research & Academic, Government & Defense, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-data-center-cooling-market

Europe Data Centre Cooling Market, By Type (Enterprise Data Centre, Edge Data Centre), Solutions (Air Conditioning, Chilling Units, Cooling Towers, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) & Computer Room Air Handler(CRAH), Control Units, Others), Service (Consulting & Training, Installation & Deployment, Maintenance & Support), Cooling Type (Room Based Cooling, Rack Based Cooling, Row Based Cooling), Organization Size (Large Organization Size, Small & Medium Organization), – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-data-center-cooling-market

Middle East and Africa Data Center Cooling Market By Type (Enterprise Data Center, Edge Data Center), Solutions (Air Conditioning, Chilling Units, Cooling Towers, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) & Computer Room Air Handler(CRAH), Control Units, Others), Service (Consulting & Training, Installation & Deployment, Maintenance & Support), Cooling Type (Room Based Cooling, Rack Based Cooling, Row Based Cooling), Organization Size (Large Organization Size, Small & Medium Organization) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-data-center-cooling-market

North America Data Centre Cooling Market, By Type (Enterprise Data Centre, Edge Data Centre), Solutions (Air Conditioning, Chilling Units, Cooling Towers, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) & Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH), Control Units, Others), Service (Consulting & Training, Installation & Deployment, Maintenance & Support), Cooling Type (Room Based Cooling, Rack Based Cooling, Row Based Cooling), Organization Size (Large Organization Size, Small & Medium Organization) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-data-center-cooling-market

About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.