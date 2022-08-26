Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,539 in the last 365 days.

United States Warehouse Clubs Focus News Service

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Club Focus" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Warehouse Club Focus (WCF) exclusively reports on the warehouse club industry. WCF began in 1997 and a former club buyer writes each issue.

It is published twice a month and more than 586 issues have been published. Sales at BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club were $323.4 billion in 2021, increasing 15.8%. This is the industry's highest yearly increase since 1996. WCF has become the warehouse club industry's respected voice.

The largest CPG companies read WCF. Additionally, countless suppliers, brokers and packagers read WCF. Suppliers want information that helps them sell their products to BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club buyers.

WCF's goal is to focus on topics addressing that need. Past issues have featured: buying philosophies, packaging and category sales.

Recent and Upcoming Issues

  • The June 30, 2022 issue features analysis of the HBA, office, softline and alcohol categories at each club.
  • The July 15, 2022 issue features a review of member service and ancillary programs.
  • The July 29, 2022 issue features updated projections for club sales, locations and expansion.
  • The August 12, 2022 issue features analysis of the automotive, home good, major and sundry categories.
  • The August 26, 2022 issue will feature observations from club locations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Companies Mentioned

  • BJ's Wholesale
  • Costco Wholesale
  • PriceSmart
  • Sam's Club

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jphwt



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

United States Warehouse Clubs Focus News Service

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.