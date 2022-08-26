The Worldwide Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market, by Product, by Application, by End-user, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vital signs monitoring devices market held a market value of USD 4,960.0 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 8,126.0 Million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The vital signs monitoring devices industry is projected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the increasing incidences of chronic and acute diseases, and the rising innovations in area. Moreover, the rising elderly population around the globe contributes substantially towards the rise in the growth rate of the vital signs monitoring devices market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population worldwide (aged 60 years and above) is projected to reach around 2 Billion by 2050. Thus, such actions contribute towards the growth rate.

The increasing launches of novel devices and its cost effectiveness is also boosting the market growth. The increasing product launches is a lucrative opportunity for the market growth, and is anticipated to contribute significantly for the growth of the vital signs monitoring devices marketspace.

However, the market is likely to be negatively influenced by the high availability of alternative vital signs monitoring devices. Furthermore, the competitive pricing models is also expected to hinder the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing incidence rate of chronic diseases

The increasing incidence rates and prevalence of diseases such as CVD, neurological disorders, and cancer are creating huge demand for the adoption of vital signs monitoring systems which in turn increases the demand for advanced system which allows healthcare provider to decrease the time taken and assist in providing treatment at an appropriate time.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization, the major diseases that lead to the most deaths from noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are cardiovascular diseases, cancers, respiratory diseases and diabetes, accounting for more than 80% of all premature NCD deaths. Thus, such statistics aid the demand and growth of the market.

Technological advancement and innovation of new devices

The increase in point of care devices that are accessible to patients from all age groups is driving the market growth. For instance, in April 2021, A&D Company launched a new product in response to the international standard ISO80369 series, home-use brachial blood pressure monitor "A & D Plus series ". Thus, such innovative product launches propel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global vital signs monitoring devices market include A&D Company Ltd., Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd, DRE Inc., GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Mediaid, Inc., Medtronic plc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical Inc., Omron Healthcare, Smiths Group plc., SunTech Medical, Inc.

The prominent four players in the market hold approximately 15% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, expansions, in order to produce a competitive edge against their counterparts. For instance, in December 2021, Philips received FDA 510(k) clearance for its most advanced acute patient monitors. Philips Patient Monitors IntelliVue MX750 and IntelliVue MX850 pair with advanced software and services to offer clinical decision support.

The global vital signs monitoring devices market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global vital signs monitoring devices market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global vital signs monitoring devices market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global vital signs monitoring devices market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global vital signs monitoring devices market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global vital signs monitoring devices market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global vital signs monitoring devices market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global vital signs monitoring devices market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market

Chapter 4. Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Component Suppliers

4.1.2. Manufacturer

4.1.3. Distributor

4.1.4. End-User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2030

4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (000'Units), 2017 - 2030

4.7.3. Pricing Analysis

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping

Chapter 5. Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market, By Measuring Parameters

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000'Units)

5.2.1. Oxygen

5.2.2. Blood Pressure

5.2.3. Temperature

5.2.4. ECG

5.2.5. Carbon dioxide

5.2.6. Respiratory

5.2.7. Heart Rate

5.2.8. Blood Glucose

5.2.9. Cardiac output

5.2.10. Others

Chapter 6. Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market, By Application

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000'Units)

6.2.1. Veterinary

6.2.2. Ambulatory

6.2.3. Emergency

6.2.4. Clinical

6.2.5. Transport

6.2.6. Anesthesia

6.2.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market, By Form Factor

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000'Units)

7.2.1. Portable

7.2.1.1. Handheld

7.2.1.2. Wearable

7.2.2. Compact (Tabletop)

7.2.3. Modular

7.2.4. Floor standing

7.2.5. Tunnel

Chapter 8. Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market, By End User

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000'Units)

8.2.1. Hospitals

8.2.2. Clinics

8.2.3. Ambulatory Centers

8.2.4. Home Healthcare

8.2.5. Veterinary Clinics

Chapter 9. Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Analysis, By Region

Chapter 10. North America Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 11. Europe Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 13. Middle East & Africa Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 14. South America Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 15. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, Measurement Methods and Business Strategy Outlook)

15.1. A&D Company Ltd.

15.2. Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd.

15.3. Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd

15.4. DRE Inc.

15.5. GE Healthcare

15.6. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

15.7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

15.8. Masimo Corporation

15.9. Mediaid, Inc.

15.10. Medtronic plc.

15.11. Nihon Kohden Corporation

15.12. Nonin Medical Inc.

15.13. Omron Healthcare

15.14. Smiths Group plc.

15.15. SunTech Medical, Inc.

15.16. Other Prominent Players

