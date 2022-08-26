"The Sports Story," the ultimate book for kids this 2022, takes young readers into the world of sports

Author Anastasia Papadaki's highly rated book, "The Sports Story," takes kids on a journey to explore the most well-known sports while introducing them to significant issues affecting the world today.

Author Anastasia Papadaki has unveiled "The Sports Story," the ultimate sports book for kids this 2022 that introduces young readers to some of the most well-known and loved sports, hoping to bring them closer to sport and the Olympic ideal.

Besides offering a wide array of topics that kids of all ages can relate to, "The Sports Story" takes readers on a journey where they get to learn about modern problems such as the environment, nutrition, violence, self-esteem, and many more.

It introduces new heroes and villains that make the story more compelling and worth the read – an idea born during the studies of kids training at the laboratory of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, which is among the most highly ranked, tertiary education institution within Greece.

The story revolves around the Birbilonies, who, for many years, lived in their village with their friends, the Poumballs. They found a fantastic game both of them loved so much. However, evil Bre, who disliked nature, heard about the game.

Bre abducted and prisoned the Poumballs so no one could play the game. However, with the help of a wise olive tree, which provided them with a magical map, the Unmap, and an everlasting torch, their journey to find and liberate their Poumballs started.

Throughout the book, young readers are enthralled as the characters venture out into the unknown to save their friends. "The Sports Story" is an excellent gift for kids as it allows them not just to explore the world of sports but also enables them to learn about problems and how to deal with them.

Ms. Papadaki, the book author, was born in Germany and was brought up in Greece. Her interest in athletics started at a very young age, having been credited in lots of areas in the field.

This paved the way for Ms. Papadaki to pursue a career related to sports. She became a physical education teacher and graduated with honors obtaining a scholarship in the department of physical education and sports science at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece. She went on to pursue a post-graduate master's degree in physical activity and quality of life.

"The Sports Story" is published by Pegasus, a leading independent trade publishing house established in 1999 in Cambridge.

Those who want to purchase or learn more about "The Sports Story" may visit the Pegasus Publishers website for more information.

