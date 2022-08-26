Israel Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $7.13 Billion by 2026 from $5.01 Billion in 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 9.2%
The prepaid card market (value terms) in Israel increased at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.2%, increasing from US$5.01 billion in 2022 to reach US$7.13 billion by 2026.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments.
Reasons to buy
- In-depth understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid payment instrument in Israel.
- Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid card and digital wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the industry.
- Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets.
Scope
In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Israel. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
Companies Mentioned
- Shufersal Ltd
- Super-Pharm (Israel) Ltd
- Rami Levi Shivuk Hashikma
- Yeynot Bitan Ltd
- Hamashbir 365 Holdings Ltd
- Dor Alon Israel Ltd
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
Israel Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
Israel Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments
- Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Israel Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Load Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2017 - 2026
Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories
Israel Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Israel Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Israel Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
- By Age Group
- By Income Group
- By Gender
Israel General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Israel Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Gift Card
- By Closed Loop Gift Card
- By Retail Consumer Segment
- By Corporate Consumer Segment
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
Israel Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Israel Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
- By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
Israel Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Israel Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Israel Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Israel Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
- By Retail
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Israel Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Israel Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Israel Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Israel Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Israel Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
