MMA Legend Randy Couture Signs with Nootropic Brand Noobru.com

August 26, 2022

Noobru today announced a new partnership with Mixed Martial Arts superstar Randy "the Natural" Couture.

This partnership will not only serve as a platform to increase awareness around the transformative health and performance benefits Noobru delivers, but will also be a monumental step towards the company's goal to fortify one billion meals for children in need by 2025.

"Having a world-renowned celebrity like Randy on board is tremendously exciting. It would be hard to find a better personality and role model to represent Noobru. His professional sporting achievements are second-to-none…the grit and commitment to excellence he's shown - particularly in his later years - is so inspiring and really resonates with us," says Martyn Cook, Founder of Noobru.

"We want the world to understand that stellar health and performance are obtainable for everyone - regardless of age. More so, he's a stand-up individual - he truly embodies integrity and honesty - values that our company cherishes."

Noobru is a health optimization company specializing in doctor-approved, nootropic beverages that support cognitive and physical health - including focus, memory, performance, sleep, and immunity. Launched in 2020, the company now caters to customers in more than 80 countries.

On top of aiming to unlock peak health and performance, Noobru has an even more ambitious goal: to fortify one billion meals for malnourished children by 2025. The brand has already fortified over 50 million meals and with this new partnership, has pledged to fortify an additional 10 million more in his name - bringing the company's goals a big step closer.

Former U.S. Army Sergeant, Randy Couture, became a six-time MMA world champion across two weight classes, was the 4th fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, and helped pioneer the sport. Alongside this, Randy founded the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation, which raises awareness and financially supports wounded veterans, he has also achieved ongoing success in Hollywood and is best known for his action movie roles. His latest film ‘The Expendables 4' is due to be released this year and will star alongside Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, and many more.

