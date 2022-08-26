Submit Release
Austria Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2022: Market to Reach $2,776.0 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 23.9%

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Austria's Social commerce industry is expected to grow by 27.4% on annual basis to reach US$789.1 million in 2022.

Social Commerce industry in Austria has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.9% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$789.1 million in 2022 to reach US$2,776.0 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

Austria Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Others

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2021

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

