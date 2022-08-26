European Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Report 2022: OEMs Push Increased Adoption of Automatic HVAC Systems for Passenger Comfort and Convenience
This study provides an overview of the automotive HVAC industry in Europe and discusses the impact of various trends on the growth and deployment strategies of OEMs and suppliers in the market.
It also analyzes crucial aspects of the market, the types of HVAC systems, market trends and forecasts, and industry growth opportunities.
Passenger cars have included HVAC systems since the second half of the past century. The United States produced the first car with air conditioning in the 1960s. Initially, the HVAC system was a premium feature. However, in most European countries, HVAC systems have become a standard feature in automobiles.
There are two types of HVAC systems: manual and automatic. Manual HVAC systems are rudimentary, with knobs to adjust the airflow to the desired level, while automatic HVAC systems maintain the desired temperature within the cabin by adjusting airflow based on the preset temperature by the passengers.
Automatic systems also have the option to divide the cabin into zones and set different temperatures for individual zones based on the preferences of each passenger. In battery electric vehicles (BEVs), HVAC systems have higher importance owing to the additional heat that the electrical components generate.
Key Issues Addressed
- How will the HVAC market grow by 2030?
- How will the penetration of multi-zone climate control systems change?
- What is the penetration of multi-zone climate control systems across OEMs?
- What are the emerging trends in BEVs from an HVAC systems perspective?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Penetration by Segmentation
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends
- Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Manual HVAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automatic HVAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Forecast Analysis
5. Technology Overview
- Automotive HVAC: Evolution
- Automotive HVAC: Components
- Impact of CASE on Automotive HVAC
- HVAC Systems in BEVs
6. OEM Use Cases
- BMW Group
- Daimler Group
- Geely Group
- Hyundai Group
- Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Group
- Stellantis Group
- Volkswagen Group
7. Supplier Profiles
- Valeo
- Mahle-Behr and Behr-Hella
- Hanon
- Denso
8. Key Findings
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: OEMs Push Increased Adoption of Automatic HVAC Systems for Passenger Comfort and Convenience
- Growth Opportunity 2: Integration of Heat Pumps in BEV HVAC Systems to Improve Vehicle Range
- Growth Opportunity 3: Integration of Personalization Features in HVAC to Increase Passenger Comfort
10. Next Steps
