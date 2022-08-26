Walk 3to9 2022 Breast Cancer Charity Walk Comes to Thousand Oaks

The 5th Annual Event Held to Benefit the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through the bucolic streets of Thousand Oaks, walkers, survivors, and volunteers will come together at Memorial Field on the California Lutheran University Campus on Sunday, November 20th to participate in the 5th Annual Walk 3to9 Breast Cancer Charity Walk. This year's walk will be held both in-person AND virtually, with participants joining together across the nation in pursuit of one goal: to raise funds to support breast cancer research.

Walk 3to9 is proud to raise funding and awareness to benefit the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research (http://www.drsusanloveresearch.org), an organization that funds Breast Cancer research, including Metastatic. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation is dedicated to achieving a future without breast cancer by engaging the public and scientific communities in innovative research on cause and prevention. The Foundation is highly-respected worldwide and receives 4/4 stars on Charity Navigator, the highest rating awarded.

To support the Love Foundation, Walk 3to9 participants are asked to fundraise $369 each, with a desired total event goal of $50,000. Since its inception in 2018, Walk 3to9 has raised a quarter of a million in donations to fund over 5000 hours of much needed breast cancer research, but there's still so much to do! With over 2.3 million women and men affected by breast cancer each year, Walk 3to9 participants are committed to making a difference in this fight and we invite you to join us.

