Automotive Air Filter Market Size to Hit USD 6,680 Mn by 2032, with CAGR worth 2.3% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

By 2022, Europe will hold approximately 24% of the global market share. This region is expected to be the most lucrative region for the automotive air filter during the forecast period, 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive air filter market is expected to reach US$ 6,680 Mn by 2032 while exhibiting a stagnant CAGR of 2.3% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Valued at an estimated US$ 5,321.3 Mn in 2022, the automotive air market reflects lethargic growth over the period of observation. The market is mainly driven by the implementation of stringent regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions. Accelerated demand for high-end vehicles that provide better passenger comfort and growing automotive sales and production also aid the market expansion of automotive air filter market.





The primary function of an automotive air filter is to prevent dirt particles, bugs, debris, pollutants and other contaminants from entering a vehicle's critical components like an engine or its interior. It supplies a good combination of air and fuel to aid performance, lower emissions and improving the performance of the vehicle. The market for automotive air filters is propelled by the advancing automobile industry, especially by the cars market, as nowadays most automobiles have two air filters: air intake air filters and cabin air filters. Consumers are growing aware of the necessity of air filters as they ensure clean air and prevents dirt from entering the passenger cabins. This factor bodes well for the market.



The increase in car production coupled with the requirement of a variety of filters by automobiles will likely bolster the future market prospects. All automobiles need several kind of filters like air, oil, cabin and fuel filters. In addition to this, prevailing filter trends such as transmission filters for automated transmission systems and brake dust filters are further fueling the market sales of automotive air filters over the projected period.



“Advancing cars market and consumer awareness of the necessity of air filters will likely augment the sales of automotive air filters over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.



Key Takeaways:



Usage of cost-effective raw materials to generate market opportunities.

Booming electric car market hinders the market prospects for intake air filters.

In 2022, the automotive air filter market in North America is anticipated to account for 15% of the global market share.

Europe is predicted to acquire almost 24% of the overall market share by the end of 2022.

Asia Pacific is projected to be one of the fastest growing market during the assessment period.





Competitive Landscape



MANN+HUMMEL, Donaldson Company, Inc, NGK INSULATORS, LTD, Sogefi SpA, Nirvana Being, Mahle International GmbH, C & R Fab Media Private Limited, Melkev Machinery Impex, Global Filters, Simplex Corporation, and others are some of the major players in the automotive air filter market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are eyeing newer and attractive markets to invest in so as to increase their market share. These businesses are also interested in product development.



More Insights into the Automotive Air Filter Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global automotive air filter market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on type (cabin automotive air filters, intake automotive air filters), filtering media (synthetic automotive air filter, cellulose automotive air filter, activated carbon automotive air filter, particle automotive air filter), and region.



According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, automotive air filters market in Europe is expected to account for nearly 24% of the global market share in 2022. The region is predicted to offer multiple profitable opportunities over the forecast period. An upsurge in product demand in heavy and lightweight commercial vehicle applications because of the need to enhance driver safety and vehicle performance is driving the regional market growth.



In North America, the automotive air filter market will acquire 15% of the global share by the end of 2022. The market will exhibit steady growth in this region due to immense vehicle park as well as high average miles travelled each year in countries like the United States and Mexico. Stringent regulations regarding pollution implemented by the U.S. and Canada also support the regional market expansion.



The Asia Pacific automotive air filters market is driven by thriving automobile industry in India, China, and Japan, propelling the market to undergo the fastest growth over the forecast period.



Key Segments Profiled In the Global Automotive Air Filter Market

Automotive Air Filter Market by Type:

Cabin Automotive Air Filter

Intake Automotive Air Filter

Automotive Air Filter Market by Filtering Media:

Synthetic Automotive Air Filter

Cellulose Automotive Air Filter

Activated Carbon Automotive Air Filter

Particle Automotive Air Filter

Automotive Air Filter Market by Region:

Automotive air filter market in North America

Automotive air filter market in Latin America

Automotive air filter market in Europe

Automotive air filter market in Asia Pacific

Automotive air filter market in MEA





