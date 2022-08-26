Surgical Clips Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Ascension in numerous contemporary therapies for curing fatal diseases is driving the surgical clips market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical Clips Market size is estimated to reach $7.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The convenience of surgical clips over suture, puffiness in a number of contemporary techniques such as state-of-the-art therapies like CABG, ICD, etc to cure several cardiovascular and neurological maladies are provoking the demand and driving the growth of the Surgical Clips Industry for the period 2022-2027. The surgical clips market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the surgical clips industry are
1. Johnson & Johnson
2. Ackermann Medical Gmbh & Co.
3. Grena Ltd.
4. Anrei and Sinolinks
5. Teleflex Incorporated.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Polymer segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. The polymer has been of extreme use in terms of its chemical properties. Owing to the pandemic woes, the following array of polymers was highly used. Injection molding and other perishable hospital consumables saw revenue growth of 4.4 in the year 2020.
2. Titanium is paramagnetic, thereby allowing for safe MRI scans and CT procedures. 40.5 MRI Machines and 55.2 MRI Machines are available per million people in the countries of Japan and the US, which further propels the use of titanium surgical clips.
3. The Surgical Clips based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 37.3% of the overall market in 2021.
4. North American segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027. Furthermore, the U.S spends close to 5% of the entire medical budget for the development pertaining to life and medical sciences.
Market Drivers and Challenges:
1. Slithering of pins, other health issues like soreness, swelling and allergic reaction in a few cases which might strangle the steady growth of surgical clips market.
2. Technological advancements such as as the use of artificial intelligence and the concepts of robotics surgeries projected to drive the growth of surgical clips market.
3. Intensification in elderly population and health maladies boost surgical clips market demand.
