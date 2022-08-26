Medical Device Coating Market Projected to Reach $12 Billion by 2030 - Top Key Players | Bayer Ag, Royal DSM, Kisco Ltd.

The global medical device coating market was valued at $7,280 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $12,705 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.8%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Device Coating Market by Coating Type (Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic), Material (Metals, Ceramics and Polymers), Application (Medical Devices and Medical Implants) and Device Type (Gynecology, General surgery, Cardiovascular, Dentistry, Neurology, Orthopedics and others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global medical device coating industry was estimated at $7.28 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $12.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Medical device coatings (MDCs) are materials that offer surgeons, physicians, and healthcare professionals the improved maneuverability needed during surgery. In addition, they reduce trauma to blood vessels during surgery and reduce thrombogenicity in patients. Medically coated orthopedic implants are the ideal surface structure for safe, fast and stable bone fusion.

The major factors driving the global medical device coatings market are the development and emergence of new medical devices, stringent regulatory policies related to MDCs, growing demand for implantable devices, increasing disposable income of the global population. Additionally, increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) is driving the growth of the market. For example, hospital-acquired infections can be spread through the use of contaminated equipment and therefore require a medical device coating that prevents HAIs. Thus, the antimicrobial properties of medical device coatings help prevent the spread of HAIs, thereby increasing their demand, which in turn stimulates market growth. Other factors have led to the increase in HAIs, such as an increase in the prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic diseases and other factors where medical devices are needed for optimal procedures or advanced surgery. , which ultimately paved the way for the influx of the medical device coating market.

Covid-19 scenario -

As the supply chain was hugely hit, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, manufacturing of medical devices was pretty much disrupted, which gave way to declined demand for coatings for medical expedients. This, in turn, impacted the global medical device coatings market negatively.

Also, as the majority of elective surgical procedures were cancelled or postponed, a declined demand for medical devices was also noticed.

However, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

On the basis of application, the medical device coatings market is divided into medical device and medical implants. By device type, it is classified into general surgery, cardiovascular, orthopedics, dentistry, neurology, gynecology, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

North America to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding around one-third of the global medical device coating market, owing to rise in cases of hospital acquired infections (HAI) in the region. Asia-Pacific, however, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to surge in enhanced surgical practices and technological advancements in the province.

