Swab Market to Surge USD 4.75 billion at a CAGR of 6.48% by 2029, Industry Share, Size, Drivers and Segments

Swabs Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the swab market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the swab market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 2.88 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 4.75 billion by 2029.

List of Prominent Players in the Swab Market:

Cardinal Health (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Puritan Medical Products (US)

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG (Germany)

Medical Wire & Equipment (UK)

FL MEDICAL s.r.l (Italy)

Clean Cross Co.,LTD. (Japan)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China)

Unilever (UK)

GPC Medical (India)

Elmex Controls Pvt Ltd. (India)

Copan Diagnostics, Inc. (Italy)

Medscape (US)

AdvaCare (US)

Strema S.r.l. (Italy)

Blue Manufacturing Company (US)

BD (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sirchie (US)

GROUPE LEMOINE (France)

Swab Market Segmentation:

By Product (Alcohol Swab, Cotton Swab, Dry Swab, Gauze Swab)

By Shaft (Aluminium Shaft, Polypropylene Shaft)

By Test Type (DNA, Urine, Saliva)

By Type covers (Cotton Tipped Swabs, Foam Tipped Swabs, Non Wave, Other)

By Application (Specimen Collection, Disinfection, Other)

By End-User (Microbiological Laboratory, Hospitals, Clinics, Academia and Research Institutes)

Market Analysis:

Swabs are increasingly gaining popularity in the backward economies. According to the US journal, more than 50% of the injuries in the country require swabs. This indicates that the more the surgeries and the more the use of swabs. Swabs are easily available in the market via both online and offline modes of distribution.

“Cotton Swab” dominates the application segment of the swab market owing to user friendly approach offered by them during the sample collection. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework. In other words, swabs are also known as wipes which are medicated absorbent pads or materials. Swabs are used for wound cleansing, surgical procedures, first aid services and others. Swab contains absorbent material which exhibits medical properties.

Recent Development

In March 2021, Roche Diagnostics launched a rapid antigen nasal test in UK. The latest addition to Roche’s COVID-19 portfolio is a test to support the healthcare systems in diagnosing COVID infection.

In April 2020, US FDA approved a Q-tip polyester swab produced by the Cleveland Company US cotton. This approval was granted to maximize the production of these products.

Region included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Swab Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.

