XOP Networks Deploys Emergency Conferencing System at the 8th Nuclear Power Plant in the USA
The product connects the first responders instantaneously, bringing them into an audio conference that is initiated by pre-designated trigger points.
We are elated that the nuclear power plants continue to choose our solution for meeting their emergency communication needs. This is the eighth deployment of our solution at a nuclear power plant.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XOP Networks Inc, manufacturer of advanced Emergency Communications products, installed its Emergency Conferencing System at a major nuclear power plant in the USA. This adds to the seven others we have at Nuclear Plants in the North West.
The product connects the first responders instantaneously for supporting rescue and relief operations necessitated by any untoward event / accident that may affect people and assets within the power plant premises or in the locality around it.
Emergency Conferencing Systems are typically deployed at power plants, airports, air force bases, chemical manufacturing plants and other industries that are prone to emergency situations. The product is used to bring first responders into an instant audio conference for supporting rescue and relief operations.
Traditional systems are deployed standalone and rely on dedicated copper wire connectivity within and outside the plant. As most organizations are now embracing IP technology, they are also migrating their equipment towards an all-IP environment.
XOP Networks' Ringdown Firebar Conference Server (RFCS) is a state-of-the-art Emergency Conferencing system. It supports both traditional copper based FXS/FXO interfaces as well as IP based 802.3 Ethernet interfaces. More than 100 RFCS’s are now operational in various countries around the globe.
Some of the salient capabilities of XOP Networks’ RFCS are:
• Supports legacy analog FXS/FXO and IP based VoIP /SIP interfaces
• Supports traditional analog phones, VoIP Phones or a mixture
• Can easily interface with local PBX/IP PBX or TDM/ SIP based PSTN trunks
• Scalable from 8 ports to 96 ports
• Can be deployed as Mated pair ensuring 99.999% availability
• Flexible architecture – easy to configure local use cases
• Web based management console
• Global Technical and Warranty support available 24 x 7 x 365
The flexibility provided by multiple network interfaces allow an organization to start with a network of legacy phones connected using copper-wire and then gradually move to an IP based environment as and when fiber-optic based LAN is deployed.
“We have deployed a XOP’s RFCS at a nuclear power plant where it is a part of the emergency communications infrastructure. This adds to the seven existing installations that we already have at nuclear power plants.”, said Mr. Neelanshu Varma, VP of Marketing at XOP Networks. “We are elated that the nuclear power plants continue to choose us for meeting their emergency communication needs”, added Varma.
