Amusement Parks Global Market Estimated To Grow At 64% Rate

Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2022”, the amusement parks market size is expected to grow from $42.68 billion in 2021 to $70.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.1%. The growth in the amusement parks market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The amusement parks market is expected to reach $153.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.7%. Increasing use of social media and access to mass media is positively influencing the amusement parks market.

Key Trends In The Amusement Parks Market

Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to enhance customer experience. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions. For instance, Plopsaland De Panne in De Panne, Belgium has a new virtual reality wooden roller coaster called Heidi the Ride, which can reach speeds of more than 43 mph. Amusement park SeaWorld has started operating a new Kraken Virtual Reality Roller Coaster in Orlando. The Weave Breaker coaster brings the reality of jet skiing in an amusement park. Universal Studios have The Walking Dead mazes with augmented reality elements.

Overview Of The Amusement Parks Market

The amusement parks market consists of sales of amusement parks and arcades entertainments and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusement parks and arcades. The amusement parks and arcades market also includes sales of amusement arcades such as family fun centres, pinball arcades and amusement device parlors. This market includes sales of entry fees and ticket sales for rides, games, food and beverages, merchandise goods, and hotels and resorts. However, this market excludes sales of exclusive restaurants such as fast food chains operating within the amusement parks. Amusement and theme park companies operate mechanical rides, water rides, water games (includes both spectator sports and crowd engagement games), events, games, shows, themed exhibits, refreshment stands and other visitor attractions for entertainment.

• By Type: Theme Parks, Water Parks, Amusement Arcades

• By Revenue Source: Tickets, Merchandise, Food and Beverages, Hotels and Resorts, Others

• By Age Group: Below 25 Years, 25 to 39 Years, 40 to 59 Years, 60 to 74 Years, 75 Years and Above

• By Visitor Sex: Male, Female

• By Geography: The global amusement parks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as The Walt Disney Company, Oriental Land Company Ltd., Maruhan, OCT Amusement park, Vail Resorts, Inc., Comcast Corporation, Merlin Entertainment Plc, Fantawild, Chimelong and Delaware North.

