Teeth Whitening Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 6.32% Forecast by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the teeth whitening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period. The “non-bleaching agents” accounts for the largest composition segment in the teeth whitening market within the forecasted period.

Teeth Whitening market report highlights the key opportunities in the market and influencing factors that helps businesses achieve competitive edge. The report is a great resource which offers current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Teeth Whitening industry to 2028. Moreover, this market research report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. While preparing the finest Teeth Whitening market report, every aspect is carefully handled that embrace public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, and high data protection services.

Market Insights: -

Teeth whitening are basically a procedure of bleaching teeth with chlorine or other chemicals or removing stains from teeth and making them look one to two shades whiter. Teeth whitening materials remove stains as well as discoloration from the surface of the tooth. Teeth are whitened in this procedure to remove traces of caffeine, tobacco, and other contaminants that permanently damage or discolor teeth. Teeth whitening are a small segment of the global oral care market. The teeth whitening line includes rinses, gels, paint-on whiteners, toothpaste, chewing gums, and stripes.

The teeth whitening market is influenced mainly by the rising oral hygiene awareness and the surging focus of key players towards creating products that incorporate cutting-edge technology and indulging towards collaboration and partnerships with other organizations. Moreover, the market is being propelled forward by rising oral hygiene awareness, increased adoption of the automated platform, and an increase in the number of private hospitals and independent testing laboratories.

Some of the major players operating in the teeth whitening market are BRODIE & STONE, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dr. Fresh,LLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited., Unilever, Procter & Gamble, GoSmile, LLC, CCA Industries, Inc., Beaming White, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BMS DENTAL, DaVinci Teeth Whitening, WHITEsmile, Oh! White, Suz-Dent India (P.)Ltd, nubway Co. Ltd., and Himalaya Wellness Company among others.

Recent Developments

In February 2020, Wellness, a company that makes personal care products, has released an all-natural whitening toothpaste that is free of glycerin and fluoride and contains calcium carbonate, peppermint, stevia leaf, and green tea leaf extract.

In April 2020, Oralgen NuPearl introduced Oralgen Probiotic Oral Care Whitening Toothpaste, which has been clinically proven to balance healthy bacteria in the mouth and brighten smiles with a gentler, fluoride-free smile formula.

