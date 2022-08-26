Demineralized Bone Matrix Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Demineralized bone matrix market provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demineralized bone matrix (DBM) is an allograft bone from which the inorganic mineral is removed and leaves behind collagen (structural protein) matrix. The removal of the bone mineral further results in exposing more biologically active bone morphogenetic proteins (growth factors). Further, demineralized bone matrix is used to extend and bolster the bone graft. This is due to the ability of growth factors to control the differentiation of progenitor cells, which are responsible for bone and cartilage formation. Hence, demineralized bone matrix (DBM) is more biologically active as compared to mineralized bone grafts and aids in bone generation. The demineralized bone matrix market is expected to grow rapidly owing to the advancements and innovations in the field of grafting and the sudden surge in cosmetic surgery. In addition, the increase in soft tissue allograft and increase in demand of surgical procedures for younger generation and athletics will certainly result in the growth of this market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as NovaBone Products, Zimmer Biomet, Exactech, Inc., AlloSource, LifeNet Health, Inc., Smith & Nephew., DePuy Synthes Companies, Medtronic plc, Wright Medical Group and Baxter International, Inc. is also provided in this report.

Further, the high cost of bone grafting and minimal awareness among the population especially in the developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and others impede the growth of the demineralized bone matrix market.

The global demineralized bone matrix market is segmented based on type, applications, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into allograft and autograft bone grafting. Based on applications, it is classified into joint, dental, and other. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global demineralized bone matrix market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2023.

• This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to help understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• This report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities

