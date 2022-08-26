Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market worth US$4.7 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 7.2% - IndustryARC
Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics
Increasing Predominance Of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market size is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a severe incessant ailment that influences the tissue surrounding the air sacs, or alveoli, in the lungs. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis disease which may happen with pulmonary hypertension in conjunction with the surging population of the elderly and smoking habits in the North American region.
2. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market growth is being driven by the heightening pervasiveness of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis disease which may occur with pulmonary hypertension and proliferating R&D activities. However, the basic hardships in diagnosis owing to the complicated process and misdiagnosis wherein idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is frequently misdiagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) resulting in a deferred diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are some of the major factors hampering the growth of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market.
3. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501828
Segmental Analysis:
1• The Nintedanib segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the expanding application of nintedanib primarily ascribed to its security and efficiency in the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which regularly happens with pulmonary hypertension with a long-term safety profile.
2. North America (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market) held the largest share with 62% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the expanding pervasiveness of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which may be accompanied by pulmonary hypertension in the region.
3. The Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the positive outcomes exhibited by tyrosine kinase inhibitor nintedanib in two phases III trials in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which may occur with pulmonary hypertension.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis industry are -
1. Roche
2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
3. Novartis
4. Galapagos
5. Cipla
Click on the following link to buy the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501828
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Oxygen Therapy Devices Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16190/oxygen-therapy-devices-market.html
B. Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Pulmonary-Hypertension-Drug-Market-Research-501992
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn