Global Influenza Diagnostic Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2022”, the influenza diagnostic market share is expected to grow from $1.75 billion in 2021 to $1.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The change in the influenza diagnostic market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $2.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. According to the influenza diagnostic market research, the major factor driving the market is increasing funding for research on influenza diagnostics.

Key Trends In The Influenza Diagnostic Market

According to the influenza diagnostic market analysis, rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) increasingly being implemented in influenza diagnostics. RIDTs are immunoassays which can identify the presence of influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory specimens and display the result in a qualitative way (positive vs. negative). It can yield results in a clinically relevant time frame of less than approximately 15 minutes and diagnose patients, who are present with influenza-like illness, mainly if it is performed within the first four days of the onset of symptoms. The rising popularity of RIDT is due to the benefits such as simple to use and rapid diagnosis.

Overview Of The Influenza Diagnostic Market

The influenza diagnostic market consists of sales of diagnostic tests used to diagnose influenza including viral culture, serology, rapid antigen testing, Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), immunofluorescence assays, and rapid molecular assays. Influenza, commonly known as flu, is a contagious illness caused by the influenza virus. Three varieties of this virus affect people: type A, type B, and type C. Common symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, body ache, fatigue, and headache. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments conducting the diagnostics tests for influenza virus detection.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Traditional Diagnostic Tests: Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT), Viral Culture, DFA, Serological Assays, Others

• By Molecular Diagnostic Tests: Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT), Loop Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Transcription Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Transcription Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Other Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests, Others

• By End User: Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories, Diagnostic Reference Laboratories, Academic/Research Institutes, Others

• By Geography: The global influenza diagnostic market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Becton Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A., Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics.

Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of influenza diagnostic global market. The market report analyzes influenza diagnostic global market size, influenza diagnostic global market growth drivers, influenza diagnostic global market segments, influenza diagnostic global market major players, influenza diagnostic global market growth across geographies, and influenza diagnostic global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

