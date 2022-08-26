Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Growing to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 194.96 Billion by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the healthcare finance solutions market to be grow at a CAGR of 8.40% in the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 194.96 billion by 2029.
Market Overview:
Healthcare finance solutions are a collection of financial capital solutions that allow parties to mobilize cash to address a variety of healthcare demands, including funding for medical equipment, infrastructure upgrades, treatment coverage, and a variety of other things. These solutions provide for more efficient capital flow, allowing for the most efficient collection and financing of healthcare-related services.
The rising demand for constant upgradations and modifications in different healthcare processes with the purpose of improving performance of various healthcare facilities will act as major driver accelerating the healthcare finance solutions market’s growth rate. The rising adoption rate of hi-tech equipment and technology will increase the demand for healthcare finance solutions and further propel the market’s growth rate. Another significant factor resulting in the expansion of market is the presence of favourable government initiatives for the development of healthcare infrastructure.
Furthermore, surging healthcare expenditure and increase in digital adoption in healthcare sector are the major drivers that will enhance the growth of market. Rapid urbanisation, changing lifestyle and rise in the level of disposable incomes in developing and developed countries will influence the growth rate of healthcare finance solutions market. The rise in the number of geriatric population, the rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and increase in the demand for early diagnosis will flourish the growth rate of healthcare finance solutions market.
Some of the major players operating in the healthcare finance solutions market are Siemens Financial Services Private Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Commerce Bancshares, Inc.,SLR Healthcare ABL, Oxford Finance LLC, Stryker, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Finbot.in, Siena Healthcare Finance, and WHITE OAK FINANCIAL, LLC, among others.
Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Scope and Market Size
The healthcare finance solutions market is segmented on the basis of equipment, healthcare facility and services. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of equipment, the healthcare finance solutions market has been segmented into diagnostic/imagi006Eg equipment, specialty beds, surgical instruments, decontamination equipment and IT equipment.
Healthcare finance solutions market has been segmented on the basis of healthcare facility into hospitals and health systems, outpatient imaging centers, outpatient surgery centers, physician practices and outpatient clinics, diagnostic laboratories, urgent care clinics, skilled nursing facilities, pharmacies and others.
Healthcare finance solutions market has also been segmented into equipment and technology finance, working capital finance, project finance solutions and corporate lending on the basis of services.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
