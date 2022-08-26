Phosphorus Trichloride Market by Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges & Forecast to 2029

Data Bridge Market was expected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.06 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the phosphorus trichloride market was valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.06 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

The major players covered in the phosphorus trichloridemarket report areSolvay, Merck KGaA, LANXESS, PCC Rokita, Israel Chemicals, SANDHYA GROUP, Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals., Xuzhou JianPing Chemical Co., Ltd, Jay Dinesh Chemicals., UPL, among other domestic and global players.

Key Market Segmentation:

Global Phosphorus TrichlorideMarket By Application (Chemical Intermediate, Agrochemicals, A Gasoline Additive, Plasticizer, Phosphorus Oxychloride, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Grade (Pure Grade, Analytical Reagents), Type (Superior Grade, First Grade, Sequestrants, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel,Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

