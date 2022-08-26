Digital Textile Printing Market, Price, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Digital Textile Printing Market To Be Driven By Increasing Shift From Conventional Printing To Digital Textile Printing In Forecast Period 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Digital Textile Printing Market Price Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global digital textile printing market, assessing the market based on its segments like ink types, substrates, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-textile-printing-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2021): USD 1 billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 32%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 9 billion
The increasing shift from conventional textile printing to digital textile printing, owing to the high-speed, ease and perfection, and the ability of inkjet printers to make bold and innovative designs. In addition to this, the fixed cost of digital textile printers is low, so is the waste generated in the printing process.
Moreover, the increasing focus of textile producers towards saving energy and labour costs is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, the market will be augmented by the growing need for innovative and high-quality textiles in the fashion and clothing industry. Geographically, the Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share in the market, which is driven by the high number of customers and strong foothold of major textile companies in India and China.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Digital textile printing is defined as a process of using inkjet technology to put designs and colouring to the textiles and garments. In this method, a fabric is selected, pretreated, and then passed through a printer at a high speed, and is subsequently steamed, washed, and dried. Digital textile printing is considered to be the next generation printing, which is fast, reliable, and efficient.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-textile-printing-market
On the basis of ink type, the market can be segmented into:
Reactive
Acid
Direct Disperse
Sublimation
Pigments
Others
On the basis of substrate, the market has been segmented into:
Cotton
Silk
Polyester
Others
The significant applications included in the market are as follows:
Clothing/Garments
Household
Technical Textiles
Others
The regional markets for digital textile printing include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The key trends in the digital textile printing market include the technological improvements in the inks, consumables, print heads, and printing machinery, which is anticipated to increase the efficiency, cost, and speed of textile printing, thereby, propelling the market in the coming years. Meanwhile, the changing trends in the fashion and clothing industry, which includes the growing popularity of standardised clothes with bold designs is another key driving factor in the market.
Furthermore, the market will be aided by the increasing investments by the textile entrepreneurs in the digital textile printing industry. Hence, these developments are likely to accelerate the market growth in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are AM Printex Solutions, Dazian, LLC, Digitex India Inc., Fisher Textiles, Inc., and Hollanders Printing Systems B.V., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/anti-slip-coatings-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/roofing-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tattoo-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cryocooler-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/topical-antibiotic-pharmaceuticals-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polystyrene-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glass-packaging-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-textile-printing-market
https://sites.google.com/view/globalnewswire/blog/digital-marketing-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/led-lighting-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Ian Bell
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other