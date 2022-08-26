Spectator Sports Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Spectator Sports Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Spectator Sports Market Report by TBRC covers spectator sports market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Spectator Sports Global Market Report 2022”, the spectator sports market size is expected to grow from $127.04 billion in 2021 to $181.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The spectator sports market is expected to reach $272.0 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%. The market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Spectator Sports Market

Sports organizers are implementing virtual reality (VR) technology to improve the spectators’ experience in sporting events. Virtual reality generates images, sounds and other sensations that simulate a physical presence in an imaginary environment. Clubs and teams are experimenting with simulated and 360-degree environments to enhance the match viewing experience of the spectators by allowing them to have a virtual walkthrough of the stadium or the race track and view the match at different angles.

Overview Of The Spectator Sports Market

The spectator sports market consists of sales of spectator sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide live sporting events for a paying audience. Spectator sports include the presentation of sporting events by teams and clubs or independent athletes. Owners of teams, horses, and so on that enter participants into racing events or other spectator sports events and the sports trainers who provide specialized services to support participants in sports events or competitions are part of this industry. The establishments that operate race tracks are also included in this industry.

Spectator Sports Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Sports Team and Clubs, Racing and Individual Sports

By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship

By Type of Sport: Soccer, Cricket, Rugby/Football, Tennis, Others

Subsegments Covered: Football Clubs, Rugby Clubs, Other Sports Team and Clubs, Basketball Clubs, Motor Race, Horse Race, Other Racing and Individual Sports

By Geography: The global spectator sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Liberty Media Corporation, Futbol Club Barcelona, Dallas Cowboys, Manchester City F.C., New York Yankees, Manchester United Football Club, Juventus, International Speedway Corporation, Los Angeles Dodgers, LLC and Real Madrid C.F.

