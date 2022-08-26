Sports And Arts Promoters Global Market Estimated To Grow At 69% Rate

Sports And Arts Promoters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Sports And Arts Promoters Global Market Report 2022”, the sports and arts promoters market size is expected to grow from $136.30 billion in 2021 to $230.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 68.8%. The sports and arts promoters market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The sports and arts promoters services market is expected to reach $331.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%. According to the sports and arts promoters market research, sports organizers are implementing virtual reality technology to improve the spectator experience in a sporting event.

Key Trends In The Sports And Arts Promoters Market

Sports and arts organizers are implementing mobile ticketing to provide hassle free ticket purchase experience. Mobile ticketing is the process where customers can buy and validate the tickets using mobile phones. Event organizers production and distribution costs associated with traditional paper-based ticketing channels is eliminated with the implementation of mobile ticketing. Apart from this, the data exchanged digitally through ticket transactions enables sports organizers to learn more about fans and generate insights to formulate marketing strategies from the database. For instance, Barcelona implemented mobile ticketing and eliminated paper tickets by introducing a new system that allows fans to scan a bar-code on their phones gain access to matches. Pocono Raceway launched a mobile ticket delivery system that allows fans to have their ticket delivered to their mobile device and have their ticket scanned at the gate directly from their mobile device.

Overview Of The Sports And Arts Promoters Market

The sports and arts promoters services market consists of sales of sports and arts promoters’ services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that organize, promote, and manage live performing arts productions, sports events and other events such as state fairs, county fairs, agricultural fairs, concerts, and festivals; and manage and provide the staff to operate arenas, stadiums, theaters or other related facilities for rent to other promoters. Customers for sports and arts promoters include independent artists and performing arts companies.

Sports And Arts Promoters Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Sports Promoters, Arts Promoters

• By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship

• By End-User: Individuals, Companies

• By Geography: The global sports and arts promoters market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., EXOR Group, Madison Square Garden Company, Lincoln Center, San Francisco Symphony, Townsquare Media, Inc., GMM Grammy Public Company Limited, Tivoli A/S, Factory Theatre and Denver Center For The Performing Arts.





