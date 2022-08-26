Insights Into The Global Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Global Market Report 2022”, the stem cell/cord blood banking market size is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2021 to $10.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. According to the stem cell/cord blood banking market research, the growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%. According to the stem cell/cord blood banking market analysis, increasing number of cancer patients is a major driver for the market.

Key Trends In The Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market

Pairing of cord blood and tissue storage with genetic testing services is an emerging trend in the stem cell/cord blood banking market. Such pairing is possible and efficient because of its complimentary services to the existing clients, thereby helping in expanding their product portfolio. For example, genetic testing company Natera launched the Evercord cord blood and tissue storage service that enables expectant parents to collect, store and potentially retrieve their newborn's cord blood and tissue for therapeutic use in transplantation and regenerative medicine applications.

The cell/cord blood banking market consists of sales of stem cell/cord blood banking services and related goods. Cord stem cells are referred to as regenerative medicines which help in regeneration of tissues or cells in the body. Stem cells therapy is designed to aid the physician in performing medical treatment of different types of cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, graft-versus-host disease and heart diseases.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Cell Type: Adult Stem Cells, Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells

• By Service: Collection, Processing, Analysis, Storage

• By Bank Type: Public, Private

• By Application: Leukemia, Anemia, Thalassemia, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Diabetes, Others

• By Geography: The global stem cell/cord blood banking market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Cordlife, Cryo-Cell International, Esperite, Americord Registry LLC, China Cord Blood Corporation, Cordlife Group Limited, CordVida, ESPERITE N.V. and Cryo Stemcell.

