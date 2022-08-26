Insights Into The Global Cell Based Assays Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Cell Based Assays Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Cell Based Assays Market Report by TBRC covers cell based assays market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cell Based Assays Global Market Report 2022”, the cell based assays market size is expected to grow from $20.73 billion in 2021 to $22.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The cell based assays industry growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cell based assays global market is expected to reach $31.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%. Major improvements to high-content systems and data analysis from the cell based assays enable scientists to extract a more information about the cellular response and help take informed decisions during drug discovery, and further driving the market for cell based arrays

Key Trends In The Cell Based Assays Market

Cell based assays market trends include researchers inclining towards early phase predictive toxicity testing that prevent late-stage drug failures. Predictive cell toxicity assays are being scaled up to increase screening of compounds in the early phases of drug development, reducing the cost of failure. For instance, Creative Bioarray, a biotech company provides a range of in vitro toxicity services to check drug-induced toxicities that save time and cost by reducing the chance of failure in earlier stage. These advances will make clinical testing easy and reduce the cost of operation.

Overview Of The Cell Based Assays Market

The cell based assays market consists of sales of cell based assays. Cell-based assays are analytical tools that are designed to study a mechanism or process of cellular function. Companies developing cell based assays provide consumables such as reagents, assays kits and microplates as well as instruments, services and software. This report includes sales of reagents, cell lines, microplates, microplate, assay kits, probes and labels, and others.

Market Segmentation

By Product and Service: Consumables, Instruments, Services, Software

By Application: Drug Discovery, Basic Research, Adme Studies, Predictive Toxicology, Others

By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CRO), Other End Users

By Technology: Automated Handling, Flow Cytometry, Label-Free Detection, High-Throughput Screening, Others

By Consumables: Reagents and Media, Cells and Cell Lines, Probes and Labels

By Instruments: Microplates, Microplate Readers, High Throughput Screening, Liquid Handling Systems

By Geography: The global cell based assays market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher, Danaher, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Merck, Perkinelmer, Promega, Lonza, Charles River Laboratories and Cell Signaling Technology.

