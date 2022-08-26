E-Sports Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

E-Sports Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s E-Sports Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "E-Sports Global Market Report 2022”, the e-sports market is expected grow from $1.20 billion in 2021 to $1.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The esports market is expected to reach $2.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.1%. The rising demand for video games and increasing awareness of esports contribute to the growth of the esports market.

Key Trends In The E-Sports Market

Match-fixing has always been a major challenge in the esports industry. Match-fixing in esports is when a player intentionally loses to win a bet. The esports market will be negatively impacted when viewers start to believe that esport is losing its integrity due to match-fixing.

Overview Of The E-Sports Market

The esports market consists of sales of esports and related services. Esports or electronic sports are team-based sports played online and are supported by electronic systems in which all the functions are performed through a human-computer interface. Esports are played by professional gamers that are sponsored by business organizations, or from sporting organizations.

• By Game: Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), Real Time Strategy, First Person Shooter, Fighting and Sports

• By Platform: PC, Console, Mobile, Others

• By Revenue Source: Sponsorship, Advertising, Merchandise and Tickets, Publisher Fees, Media Rights

• By Geography: The global e-sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Modern Times Group MTG AB, Activision Blizzard Inc., Gfinity, PLC, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve Corporation, Tencent, Electronic Arts, Inc., Hi-Rez Studios, Nintendo, FACEIT, CJ Corporation, Kabam, Wargaming Public, Rovio Entertainment, GungHo Online Entertainment, Riot Games Inc., Epic Games, Alisports, Total Entertainment Network, King Digital Entertainment PLC, Zynga Inc., Gamevil Inc., Cloud9, Team SoloMid, Team Liquid, Echo Fox, Fnatic, Gen.G Esports, 100 Thieves, G2 Esports and Immortals.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC