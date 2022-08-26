Gambling Global Market Estimated To Grow At 60% Rate

Gambling Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Gambling Market Report by The Business Research Company covers gambling market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Gambling Global Market Report 2022”, the gambling market share is expected to grow from $287.43 billion in 2021 to $458.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.7%. The gambling market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $458.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.4%. According to the gambling industry analysis, the demand for gambling is expected to be driven by the changing gambling habits of consumers.

Key Trends In The Gambling Market

Branded slots are increasingly becoming popular in the gambling industry. Branded slots are licensed online casino games built around universally popular subjects such as movies, TV shows, music or books. Brand loyalty draws the customers towards trying slot games revolving around their favorite characters. Branded online slot games attract casual bettors, even the ones with little experience and interest in slot machines, as they create a connection with the players due to their familiarity with characters on the slots, increasing the traffic on the slot machines. Branded slots based on Game of Thrones, Westworld, Batman, and Jurassic Park are some of the most popular branded slot games.

Overview Of The Gambling Market

The gambling market consists of sales of gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gambling facilities, such as casinos, bingo halls, video gaming terminals, lotteries, and off-track sports betting. Gambling is the act of wagering money or something of value on an event with an uncertain outcome that is not under gambler control, with an intent of winning money. Bingo parlors, coin-operated gambling device concession operators, bookmakers, lottery ticket sales agents, and card rooms are also included in this market. The gambling global market also includes sales of gambling services and related goods by entities that operate casino hotels.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Casino, Lotteries, Sports Betting, Other Gambling

By Channel Type: Offline, Online, Virtual Reality (VR)

By End-User: Gambling Enthusiasts, Social Exuberants, Others

By Geography: The global gambling market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, Sociedad Estatal Loterías y Apuestas del Estado S.A., Flutter Entertainment plc, Maruhan, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., Penn National Gaming, Inc, Caesars Entertainment Corporation and LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

