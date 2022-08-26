Global Flow Cytometry Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Flow Cytometry Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Flow Cytometry Market Report by The Business Research Company covers flow cytometry market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Flow Cytometry Global Market Report 2022”, the flow cytometry market share is expected to grow from $4.11 billion in 2020 to $4.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The flow cytometry industry growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The flow cytometry global market is expected to reach $6.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%. According to the flow cytometry market overview, the increasing number of HIV cases globally is an important driver for the market.

Key Trends In The Flow Cytometry Market

High-throughput flow cytometry is an emerging trend in the flow cytometry market. This is due to high speed of cell parameter processing and capability to analyze several heterogeneous cell groups at once, using this technique. Traditional cytometry methods are very slow, especially when several cells need to be tested within a day. Using high-throughput flow cytometry methods such as Fluorescence-Activated Cell-Sorting (FACS), multiple cells can be allotted fluorescent markers which can be used to analyze their parameters in quick time. Examples of companies that offer high-throughput flow cytometry solutions include AstraZeneca and Novartis.

Overview Of The Flow Cytometry Market

The flow cytometry market consists of sales of flow cytometry instruments, software and chemicals and related services. Flow cytometry is used to analyze characteristics of a biological cell such as cell size, cell count and cell complexity using laser optics. In the flow cytometry technique, cells are added to a fluid medium which is then passed through a pulsating laser beam. The cell then scatters the beam in different directions towards receptors that capture the light and translate it to data displayed on a monitor.

Flow Cytometry Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Software, Accessories, Services

By Technology: Cell-Based, Bead-Based

By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Academia and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

By Application: Oncology, Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Stem Cell Therapy, Organ Transplantation, Hematology

By Geography: The global flow cytometry market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Beckman Coulter, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher, Luminex, Miltenyi Biotec, Becton Dickinson and Company, Sysmex, Merck KGAA, Danaher Corporation, Apogee, Stratedigm, General Electric Company, EMD Millipore, Affymetrix, Biomérieux S.A., Cytonome St, Enzo Life Sciences, Enzo Biochem, Sony Biotechnology, Sysmex Partec, Life Technologies, BD, ACEA BIO, and TAKARA BIO.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Flow Cytometry Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of flow cytometry market. The market report analyzes flow cytometry market size, flow cytometry market growth drivers, flow cytometry market segments, flow cytometry global market major players, flow cytometry global market growth across geographies, and flow cytometry global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The flow cytometry global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

