Insights Into The Global Stem Cell Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Stem Cell Global Market Report 2022”, the stem cell market size is expected to grow from $11.59 billion in 2021 to $12.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The stem cell market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $18.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%. According to the stem cell market research, there is an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide which drives the market.
Stem cell market trends include companies focusing on development of new technologies such as the induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) to boost the efficiency of stem cell therapies. IPSC are obtained from blood or skin cells that are reprogrammed to an embryonic-like pluripotent state by incorporating genes that are essential for maintaining key properties and growth of an unlimited source of any kind of human cell required for stem cell therapeutic purposes. These IPSCs are not derived from human embryos, which removes the bioethical issues, thus allowing scientists to obtain federal funding and support easily. A Japanese company, Oksara opened a medicine center that produced cells derived from iPS Cells. Similarly, Takar Bio company launched human iPSC derived Beta Cells i.e., Cellartis for disease modeling and drug discovery.
The stem cell market consists of sales of stem cells products such as human embryonic stem cell, induced pluripotent stem cell and adult stem cell. Stem cells are the autologous or allogenic cells that can grow into many types of cells in in-vivo and in-vitro environment. Stem cells therapy is designed to aid physician in performing medical treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, diabetes and heart disease.
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
• By Source: Autologous, Allogeneic
• By Product Type: Adult Stem Cell, Human Embryonic Stem Cell, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell, Others
• By Application: Regenerative Medicine, Drug Discovery and Development
• By Geography: The global stem cell market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as Anterogen Co., Ltd, Mesoblast Ltd, Osiris TherapeuticsInc, AlloSource, Cellular Engineering Technologies, BIOTIMEInc, Astellas Pharma USInc, Vericel, RTI SurgicalInc and Takara Bio Company.
Stem Cell Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of stem cell market.
