Insights Into The Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Convalescent Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Convalescent Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2022”, the convalescent plasma therapy market size is expected to grow from $0.03 billion in 2021 to $0.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The change in the convalescent plasma therapy market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The convalescent plasma therapy market is expected to reach $0.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%. According to the convalescent plasma therapy market analysis, higher efficacy and safety evaluated during the trials conducted for CPT in COVID-19 patients can drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market

Convalescent plasma therapy market trends include the development of antibody-based immunotherapy as a potential therapeutic intervention for COVID-19 shows opportunities for the market. Convalescent plasma therapy utilizes the antibodies produced against coronavirus by the donor to improve the immunity of the recipient. Companies are initiating trials, collaborating and investing for antibody-based COVID-19 therapy. In April 2020, GSK entered into a collaboration with Vir Biotechnology and invested $250 million in Vir to support the development of anti-viral antibody-based solutions against novel coronavirus. In April 2020, Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA) partnered with Emergent BioSolutions to fund $14.5 million to support the development of human plasma-derived therapy which is COVID-Human Immune Globulin (COVID-HIG) for treating COVID-19 in severe hospitalized and high-risk patients. In April 2020, global plasma companies like CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Biotest, BPL, LFB, and Octapharma collaborated to develop plasma-derived COVID-19 Hyperimmune Therapy. As convalescent plasma therapy utilizes antibodies, the focus over antibody-based COVID-19 therapy is expected to boost the convalescent plasma therapy market growth.

Overview Of The Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market

The convalescent plasma therapy global market consists of sales of convalescent plasma obtained from patients who have recovered from an infection. Convalescent plasma is the plasma collected from the recovered or convalesced people consisting of the antibodies against the infection causing microorganism. The revenue generated by the market includes the sales of convalescent plasma collected from people post-infection, which will be utilized for prophylaxis and treatment of infected patients with the respective microorganism. The companies engaged in the convalescent plasma market are primarily engaged in the collection and processing of convalesced plasma for the utilization by research institutes, laboratories, hospitals and clinics.

• By Application: Prophylaxis, Treatment

• By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Laboratories and Research Institutes

• By Antibody Type: IgM, IgG, IgA

By Geography: The global convalescent plasma therapy market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bio Farma, Grifols, Hilton Pharma, Biotest, BPL, LFB, Octapharma, CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Orthosera Kft.

The market report analyzes convalescent plasma therapy global market size, convalescent plasma therapy global market growth drivers, convalescent plasma therapy global market segments, convalescent plasma therapy global market major players, convalescent plasma therapy global market growth across geographies, and convalescent plasma therapy global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

