Insights Into The Global Sports Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Sports Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Sports Global Market Report 2022”, the sports market is expected to grow from $354.96 billion in 2021 to $501.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The sports market is expected to reach $707.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%. The sports market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Sports Market

Sports organizers are implementing virtual reality (VR) technology to improve the spectators’ experience in sporting events. Virtual reality generates images, sounds and other sensations that simulate a physical presence in an imaginary environment. Clubs and teams are experimenting with simulated and 360-degree environments to enhance the match viewing experience of the spectators by allowing them to have a virtual walkthrough of the stadium or the race track and view the match at different angles.

Overview Of The Sports Market

The sports market consists of sales of sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide live sporting events before a paying audience or entities that operate golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, and bowling centers.

Sports Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports

• By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship

• By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

• Subsegments Covered: Sports Team and Clubs, Racing and Individual Sports, Golf Courses and Country Clubs, Skiing Facilities, Marinas, Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers, Bowling Centers, Other Participatory Sports

• By Geography: The global sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Maruhan, Life Time Fitness, Inc., Liberty Media Corporation, Futbol Club Barcelona, Dallas Cowboys, Heiwa Corporation, Manchester City F.C., New York Yankees, Manchester United Football Club and Juventus.

Sports Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of sports market.



