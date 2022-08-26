Medication Adherence Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Medication Adherence Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Medication Adherence Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Medication Adherence Global Market Report 2022”, the medication adherence market size is expected to grow from $2.83 billion in 2021 to $3.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The medication adherence market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%. The increasing requirement for medication adherence solutions to overcome poor adherence to prescribed medication in the healthcare industry is projected to boost the demand for medication adherence solutions.

Key Trends In The Medication Adherence Market

Major players are undertaking strategic initiatives such as partnerships and business expansions in untapped regions, which is likely to be one of the major medication adherence market trends. For instance, in October 2019, Royal Philips and Spencer Health Solutions expanded its partnership and announced the launch of in-home medication adherence & telehealth platform in Europe. The collaboration aimed at a successful partnership for providing medication adherence solutions to high-acuity patients in the USA and Europe. Beginning with the Netherlands in the fourth quarter of 2019, Spencer Smart Hub is launching in selected markets such as Austria, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and Switzerland in Europe.

Overview Of The Medication Adherence Market

The medication adherence market consists of sales of medication adherence hardware systems and software applications. Medication adherence systems check if a person follows medication recommended by a healthcare provider, whether patients take their medications as prescribed, as well as whether they continue to take a prescribed medication. Medication adherence hardware and software help medical personnel with the patient’s intake to prescribed medication to reduce cases of worsening disease and deaths and decrease healthcare costs. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing the medical adherence hardware systems and software solutions by the sales of these products.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Hardware Centric, Software Centric

• By Medication: Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Diabetes, Oncology, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, Rheumatology, Others

• By Application: Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Facilities, Mail-Order Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global medication adherence market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardinal Health Inc., Omnicell Inc., McKesson Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., AdhereTech Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Adherence Solutions LLC and SMRxT Inc.

Medication Adherence Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of medication adherence global market.

