Recreation Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Recreation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Recreation Global Market Report 2022”, the recreation market is expected to grow from $960.66 billion in 2021 to $1485.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The recreation market is expected to reach $2557.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.5%. The recreation market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Recreation Market

Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to provide an immersive experience to customers. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions.

Overview Of The Recreation Market

The recreation market consists of sales of the use of recreational facilities, and recreational services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide recreational services. Recreational activities include taking part in sporting activities and visiting museums, historical sites, zoos and parks and also witnessing spectator sports and events. Gambling except casino hotels can also be considered to be part of the recreation market.

Recreation Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Amusements, Arts, Sports

• By Age Group: Aged 35 and Younger, Aged 35-54, Aged 55 and Older

• By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets and Sponsorship

• Subsegments Covered: Amusement Parks, Gambling, Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, and Parks, Independent Artists and Performing Art Companies, Sports and Arts Promoters, Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports

• By Geography: The global recreation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, The Walt Disney Company, Sociedad Estatal Loterías y Apuestas del Estado S.A., Maruhan, Flutter Entertainment plc, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., CJ Corp and Oriental Land Company Ltd.

Recreation Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of recreation global market. The market report gives recreation industry analysis, recreation global market size, recreation market growth drivers, recreation global market segments, recreation global market major players, recreation market growth across geographies, recreation industry trends and recreation market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

