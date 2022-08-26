Arts Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

Arts Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Arts Global Market Report 2022”, the arts market is expected to grow from $275.58 billion in 2021 to $455.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.2%. The growth in the arts market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The arts market is expected to reach $795.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15%. Art organizers are using augmented reality (AR) technology to create real world experience for customers.

Key Trends In The Arts Market

Independent formats are offering new platforms for new talent to promote their music. Since music recording companies are often averse to taking risks with new talent, artists are making use of social media and music streaming platforms and are taking charge of their own personal marketing and distribution. Social media platforms have created a new means of connectivity and marketing opportunity for the artists.

Overview Of The Arts Market

The arts market consists of sales of arts services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate facilities or provide services for cultural, entertainment and recreational interests such as producing live performances or events and preserving and exhibiting objects of the art-related interests of patrons. Revenues in this market include entry fees to theatres and art galleries and royalties.

Arts Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, and Parks, Independent Artists and Performing Art Companies, Sports and Arts Promoters

• By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship

• By End-User: Individuals, Companies, Others

• Subsegments Covered: Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos and Botanical Gardens, Nature Parks and Other Similar Institutions, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Sports Promoters, Arts Promoter

• By Geography: The global arts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as CJ Corp, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Cineworld Group plc, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C., Cinemark Holdings, Inc., Madison Square Garden Company, PVR Limited, The Metropolitan Opera Association and The State Hermitage Museum.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Arts Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of arts market. The market report gives art industry analysis, arts global market size, arts global market growth drivers, arts global market segments, arts global market major players, arts global market growth across geographies, and arts market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The arts market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



