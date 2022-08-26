Submit Release
Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting an additional dividend of NOK 1.45 per share on the basis of the company's financial statements for the financial year 2021.  


Dividend amount: NOK 1.45 per share  

Declared currency: NOK  

Last day including right: 20 September 2022  

Ex-date: 21 September 2022  

Record date: 22 September 2022  

Payment date: 30 September 2022   

Date of approval: 20 September 2022 

Investor contact:  

Line Haugetraa 
+47 41406376 
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


