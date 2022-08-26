USD 49.3 billion Growth in Wooden Furniture Market Size With 46% of the Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Wooden Furniture Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the wooden furniture market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 49.3 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.73%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global wooden furniture market as a part of the global home furnishings market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the wooden furniture market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The growth of the real estate and construction industry is one of the key drivers fueling the wooden furniture market growth. The growth of the real estate and construction industry is one of the key drivers fueling the wooden furniture market growth. In addition, the increasing adoption of eco-friendly furniture is one of the key wooden furniture market trends supporting market growth. However, cost challenges faced by manufacturers and vendors might limit the wooden furniture market growth.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The wooden furniture market report is segmented by Application (Home and Office) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key markets for the wooden furniture market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in office space owing to the rise in the number of corporate offices will facilitate the wooden furniture market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. , , and are the key markets for the wooden furniture market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in office space owing to the rise in the number of corporate offices will facilitate the wooden furniture market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The wooden furniture market share growth in the home segment will be significant during the forecast period. The home segment includes furniture that is used in living rooms, bedrooms, kitchen spaces, dining rooms, bathrooms, and other areas. Decorative pieces are also in high demand in residential spaces. Moreover, the high demand for premium and multifunctional furniture has contributed to product innovation and product differentiation. Thus, the increasing demand for premium home furniture is expected to boost the growth of the home segment during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The wooden furniture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, brand, and variety to compete in the market. This statistical study of the wooden furniture market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The wooden furniture market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some Companies Mentioned·

Ashcomm LLC : The company offers wooden furniture such as sofas, loveseats, sectional sofas, sleeper sofas, dining room tables, beds, nightstands, and mirrored dressers.

Danube Group : The company offers various products such as plywood, medium density fiberboards, exotic timber, laminates, boards, flooring, fire solution, veneer, tiles, and other products. The company offers wooden furniture such as sofas, TV units, beds, and wardrobes both modular and dining sets.

Duresta Upholstery Ltd. : The company offers a wide range of furniture products such as sofas, chairs, and footstools under different collections such as English Classics, National Trust, and International Luxury.

FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA : The company offers furniture for the dining room, living room, youth room, office, hallway, and bedroom. The company offers wooden furniture such as Cosmo Dresser , Flow Bed, Flow Bed Sidetable, Flow Wardrobe, and Dixi 2 Door Side Board.

Global Furniture Group: The company offers office furniture such as seating, desking-tables, and filing-storage.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



Haworth Inc.



Herman Miller Inc.



HNI Corp.



Inter IKEA Holding BV



Kimball International Inc.



Kinnarps AB



Natuzzi SpA



Nilkamal Ltd.



Okamura Corp.



Pan Emirates Home Furnishings



Samson Holding Ltd.



Steelcase Inc.



Turri Srl



Williams Sonoma Inc.

Wooden Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 49.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ashcomm LLC, Danube Group, Duresta Upholstery Ltd., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Global Furniture Group, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, Natuzzi SpA, Nilkamal Ltd., Okamura Corp., Pan Emirates Home Furnishings, Samson Holding Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Turri Srl, and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

