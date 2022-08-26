Amusements Global Market Estimated To Grow At 19% Rate

Amusements Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Amusements Market Report by The Business Research Company covers amusements market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Amusements Global Market Report 2022”, the amusements market is expected to grow from $330.12 billion in 2021 to $528.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The amusements market is expected to reach $1053.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.8%. Increasing use of social media and access to mass media is positively influencing the amusements market.

Key Trends In The Amusements Market

Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to provide an immersive experience to customers. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions.

Overview Of The Amusements Market

The amusements market consists of sales of amusements services such as amusement parks entertainments and gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusements facilities such as theme parks, water parks, amusement arcades, casinos, and sports betting facilities.

Amusements Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Amusement Parks, Gambling

• By Age Group: Below 25 Years, 26 to 39 Years, 40 to 59 Years, 60 to 74 Years

• By Visitor Sex: Male, Female

• Subsegments Covered: Theme Parks, Water Parks, Amusement Arcades, Casino, Lotteries, Sports Betting, Other Gambling

• By Geography: The global amusements market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, The Walt Disney Company, Sociedad Estatal Loterías y Apuestas del Estado S.A., Maruhan, Flutter Entertainment plc, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., Oriental Land Company Ltd., and Penn National Gaming, Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Amusements Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of amusements market. The market report gives amusement market analysis, amusements global market size, amusement global market share, amusements global market growth drivers, amusements market segments, amusements market major players, amusements market growth across geographies, and amusements market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The amusements market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

