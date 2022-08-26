Smart Baby Monitor Market at a Growing CAGR Of 6.5% by 2028

Global Smart Baby Monitor Market

Smart Baby Monitor covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Baby Monitor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Video Monitor Device and Audio Monitor Device), Sales Channel (Online and Offline), and Application (Home/Family, Hospitals, and Day Care), Geography. The global smart baby monitor market growth is driven by growing number of nuclear families and working parents worldwide & increasing concerns associated with child safety are also encouraging them to purchase smart baby monitoring devices.

Smart Baby Monitor Market: Overview

Smart baby monitor is an electronic device primarily used to track the movements and other activities of the baby. Smart baby monitor market is growing due to innovation in technologies, especially in video and Wi-Fi technology. The market competitiveness of electronic products decreases the price, hence directly act as a driving force for market growth of smart baby monitor.

The growing number of working parents, nuclear family and improved lifestyle has opened up new opportunities for several business segments, especially in baby care products, such as a smart baby monitor. Also, online shopping and growing spending on baby products help smart baby monitors to grow in the market. Smart baby monitor market also faces challenges from security point of view.

Market Analysis and Insights of Smart Baby Monitor Market

The smart baby monitor market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Smart baby monitor, also referred as a baby alarm are the electronic consumer goods which is primarily used for constant monitoring of babies present in households. It provides information regarding the babies and are able to provide live video, audio, location and track the activities of baby while reporting them directly to the parents over the smartphone apps.

Growth in the volume of nuclear families and enhancement of birth rate are the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Increasing awareness regarding the safety of children amongst parents are some other indirect market growth determinants. Product innovations and technological advancements giving rise to enhanced benefits such as real-time tracking and communicating ability of parents with children also create lucrative and remunerative market growth opportunities in the long run.

Global Smart Baby Monitor Market Scope and Market Size

The smart baby monitor market is segmented on the basis of product, connection, distribution channel and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the smart baby monitor market has been segmented into audio and video, tracking devices and internet.

On the basis of connection, the smart baby monitor market is segmented into wired and wireless.

On the basis of distribution channel, the smart baby monitor market is segmented into offline and online.

On the basis of application, the smart baby monitor market is segmented into home family, commercial, daycare and hospitals.

Key Players in the Global Smart Baby Monitor Market

Some of the leading global smart baby monitor market players are -

Dorel Industries Inc.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Summer Infant Inc.

Anker Technology (UK) Ltd

Samsung Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Angelcare Monitors Inc.

Owlet Baby Care

Nanit

Bebcare Baby Care.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging smart baby monitor market trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing smart baby monitor market opportunity.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the smart baby monitor market growth is provided.

An extensive smart baby monitor market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market frame work.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential smart baby monitor market segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Global Smart Baby Monitor Market by Category

By Product Type:

Audio Baby Monitor

Video Baby Monitor

Motion Sensor Baby Monitor

By Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless/Wi-Fi

By Sales Channel:

Retail Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

E-Commerce

Specialty Store

