Healthcare Reimbursement Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

Healthcare Reimbursement Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Healthcare Reimbursement Global Market Report 2022”, the healthcare reimbursement market size is expected to grow from $8.23 billion in 2021 to $9.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The healthcare reimbursement market share is expected to reach $18.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%. The increasing cost of healthcare and supportive government programs are the key factors that are driving the healthcare reimbursement market growth.

Key Trends In The Healthcare Reimbursement Market

Companies are providing options of value-based care models to cater better experience for the patients, which is predicted to be shaping the healthcare reimbursement market outlook. Value-based care models are based on the quality of patient's treatment and how well healthcare providers can improve their quality by adhering to certain metrics such as reducing hospital readmissions, improving preventative care, and using particular kinds of certified health technology and help lower healthcare costs. For instance, UnitedHealth stated that its payments to healthcare providers based on value-based care relationships was $75 billion in 2020.

Overview Of The Healthcare Reimbursement Market

The healthcare reimbursement global market consists of sales of healthcare reimbursement services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide healthcare reimbursement services, which include the payment that hospitals, diagnostic facilities, doctors, or other health care providers receive for providing medical service to people. The healthcare reimbursement for a person's health care expenses is mostly covered partially or fully by the government or a health insurer. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Claims: Underpaid, Full Paid

• By Payers: Private Payers, Public Payers

• By Service Provider: Physician Office, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

• By Geography: The global healthcare reimbursement market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as UnitedHealth Group, Aviva, Allianz, CVS Health, BNP Paribas, Aetna, Nippon Life Insurance, WellCare Health Plans, AgileHealthInsurance and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Healthcare Reimbursement Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of healthcare reimbursement global market. The market report analyzes healthcare reimbursement global market size, healthcare reimbursement global market growth drivers, healthcare reimbursement global market segments, healthcare reimbursement global market major players, healthcare reimbursement global market growth across geographies, and healthcare reimbursement global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The healthcare reimbursement global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

