The global Edible Flakes Market at a CAGR of almost 8.12% during the forecast period till 2028

Global Edible Flakes Market

Edible Flakes Market is Projected to Reach US$ 22.3 Bn by 2028, States DBMR Study

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Edible Flakes Market: About this market This edible flakes market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our analysis report also considers finds the sales of edible flakes in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

The offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of offline retail chains across the world will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global edible flakes market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for ready-to-eat products, rise in emphasis on the use of high-quality ingredients in edible flakes, and growing adoption of a healthy diet. However, food labeling and display regulations, stiff competition, and preference for traditional regional breakfast may hamper the growth of the edible flakes industry over the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Edible Flakes Market

Edible flakes market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat food products in various developing regions of the world acts as an essential factor driving the edible flakes market.

The Edible flakes are additional bakery ingredients utilized in numerous food applications to provide enhanced appeal to the goods, while improving the colour, texture and modifying the overall taste of the product they are applied in. These flakes are basically coloured, flavoured adding an extra dimension to the baked goods’ appeal and flavouring.

Edible Flakes Market Scope and Market Size

Edible flakes market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. The growth among various segments helps in the better analyzation of growth and strategies for better vision of market.

On the basis of product, edible flakes market is segmented into corn flakes, wheat flakes, rice flakes and flakey oats.

The edible flakes market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores and online retailers.

Global Edible Flakes Market: Overview

Growing adoption of a healthy diet

The increase in diseases and ailments, such as diabetes, obesity, stress, high blood pressure due to an unhealthy lifestyle, has made people aware of the importance of a healthy diet to stay fit. Edible flakes such as oats and muesli are rich in proteins and fibers, and they have low calorific value. Thus, vendors are using them to launch innovative products that have a high nutritional value to cater to the demands of people who prefer a healthy diet. This demand for a healthy diet will lead to the expansion of the global edible flakes market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Increase in the use of edible flakes in snack products

Edible flakes are gaining popularity because of the rise in their use in snacks. Raw materials used in the production of edible flakes are wheat, rice, and maize, and these are among the highest consumed grains in the world. The snacks made from edible flakes include oat-based bread, biscuits, cookies, probiotic drinks, energy bars, and infant food. Several vendors are introducing flavors such as yogurt, fruit and nut, raspberry, strawberry, chocolate, and caramel in their product offerings. Factors such as convenience, easy availability, and rising awareness of healthy foods will increase their demand during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape in the Global Edible Flakes Market

Companies Profiled

Post Holding Company

& J. Bruggen KG

Kellogg's

Dr. August Oetker

Nestle S.A.

Baggry's India Limited

Nature's Path Foods

Patanjali

Aarrow Head Mills

Quakers Oat Company

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing demand for an easy-to-prepare and ready-to-eat meal due to the busy schedule

Rising healthy packaged food consumption and changing the dietary pattern

2) Restraints

Large availability of substitute food products such as energy drinks, yoga bars, yogurt, eggs, fresh fruits, etc. and high lactose intolerance in the far east countries

3) Opportunities

The surge in income levels, growing economic conditions of consumers and rising consumption of balanced and nutritious food product

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the edible flakes market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the edible flakes market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global edible flakes market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Edible Flakes Market Highlights

2.2. Edible Flakes Market Projection

2.3. Edible Flakes Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Edible Flakes Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Edible Flakes Market

4. Edible Flakes Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Edible Flakes Market by Product Type

5.1. Rice Flakes

5.2. Wheat Flakes

5.3. Corn Flakes

5.4. Flakey Oats

6. Global Edible Flakes Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Hypermarkets

6.2. Convenience Stores

6.3. Online Retailers

6.4. Supermarkets

7. Global Edible Flakes Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) :

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Edible Flakes Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Edible Flakes Market?

What are the top players operating in the Edible Flakes Market?

What segments are covered in the Edible Flakes Market report?

How can I get a sample report/company profiles for the Edible Flakes Market?

